Agent: WR Mike Evans plans to return for 13th NFL season in 2026

Baker Mayfield finds Mike Evans in the end zone to open up the scoring for the Buccaneers. (0:21)

Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Wide receiver Mike Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' all-time leading scorer, will play a 13th season in 2026 with the destination to be determined, his agent, Deryk Gilmore, told ESPN on Tuesday.

After the 2025 season ended, Evans, who missed 10 games because of a broken collarbone and a hamstring injury, took some time to determine whether he wanted to continue playing football. The feeling heading into 2025 was that Evans had one of his best camps. He also said in December that the collarbone injury made him realize how much he'd miss football.

Gilmore notified the team Tuesday of Evans' intention to continue playing, and Evans will sit down with the Bucs in the coming weeks. They can come to an agreement on a contract extension at any time. Up until this point, it was not clear whether Evans, 32, would continue to play or possibly retire.

If he wants to hear what other teams have to say, the free agent negotiating period begins March 9 at noon ET, which is the earliest Evans' agent would be free to talk to other teams. The earliest Evans could officially sign a deal with another team would be March 11.

The last time Evans was a free agent in 2024, he re-signed with the Bucs on a two-year deal worth up to $52 million with $35 million guaranteed one week before the free agent negotiating period began.

Evans has long said that he wants to be a "Buc for life" -- and that he's very fond of the team and the city of Tampa -- and the Bucs have wanted this as well. But Evans also has said he wants to carefully weigh his options, knowing that he is in the tail end of his career.

The Buccaneers missed the playoffs this past season for the first time since their Super Bowl LV victory in 2020.