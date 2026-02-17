WR Robert Woods signs one-day deal to retire with Rams

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Rams have signed wide receiver Robert Woods to a one-day contract to retire with the organization, the team announced Tuesday.

"After 27 unforgettable years of pouring my heart into this game, and 13 incredible years in the NFL -- It's time for me to step away from playing the sport that has given me everything," Woods wrote when announcing his retirement.

Woods, who played 12 NFL seasons, spent five years with the Rams (2017-21). Woods won Super Bowl LVI with the 2021 Rams but tore his ACL during the regular season. He enjoyed his best seasons with the Rams, eclipsing 1,000 yards in a season twice (1,219 in 2018 and 1,134 in 2019).

Woods, 33, is a native of suburban Carson who became an All-American at USC. Woods is still USC's career leader with 252 receptions over his three seasons with the Trojans. His 32 TD catches are second in school history, and his 2,930 yards receiving are seventh.

The receiver last played in a regular-season game in 2024. He signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 and briefly was a member of their practice squad.

Woods, a 2013 second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills, appeared in 171 NFL games with four teams (Bills, Rams, Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans).

He finishes his career with 683 catches for 8,233 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.