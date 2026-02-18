Patriots' Zak Kuhr elevated from interim role to full-time D-coordinator

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots are hiring inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr as their defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Kuhr initially joined the team as inside linebackers coach in 2025 but was thrust into the role of defensive play-caller in Week 2 when defensive coordinator Terrell Williams was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

With Kuhr in a leading role, the Patriots' defense played some of its best football in the playoffs and was critical in the team's surprise run to Super Bowl LX.

Williams was most recently cleared to return to work, according to head coach Mike Vrabel. Late last week, the team elevated Williams to a higher-ranking role on staff, opening the defensive coordinator position.

Kuhr, 37, had drawn rave reviews from Williams at Super Bowl LX.

"Zak deserves a lot of credit of taking over this defense and I'm really proud of those guys," said Williams, who has served as a mentor to Kuhr since their time together on Vrabel's staff with the Tennessee Titans. "I'm really happy to see [Kuhr and the staff] continue to thrive and preach the message that Vrabes is really preaching."

At the Super Bowl, Vrabel also acknowledged Kuhr's work.

"Zak has been fantastic," he said, "I think that, much like players when given opportunities, coaches sometimes have the same thing. When they get more opportunity, they take advantage of it and then turn that into something else."

Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez added that Kuhr earned his respect by continuing to be himself despite the added responsibilities.

"He's put us in good positions every down, and it's been real cool to see him take that role on," he said.

With Kuhr taking over as coordinator, coaching assistant Vinny DePalma - a former linebacker at Boston College -- is expected to elevate into Kuhr's former position as inside linebacker's coach.