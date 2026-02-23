Four key positions the Titans should address this offseason

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After finalizing their new coaching regime earlier this month, the Tennessee Titans organization now turns its attention to improving a roster in need of a talent influx.

Two players were named to the Pro Bowl and as All-Pros, but only defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is an established player at his position -- with rookie Chimere Dike also making it as a return specialist.

Young players such as quarterback Cam Ward, linebacker Cedric Gray and Dike (who also plays receiver) showed a lot of promise last year, but along with bringing in more talent, the Titans need the young guys to take the next step under new coach Robert Saleh to turn things around after back-to-back 3-14 seasons.

Like the construction crew working on the new Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi has to build an exciting team that will encourage the fan base. Projected to have over $100 million in cap space and a collection of nine draft slots that includes the No. 4 pick, Borgonzi plans to stockpile players who can help flip the script.

"I think some young players that we have now could be potential stars," Borgonzi said at his year-end news conference in January. "We need more talent on the roster, for sure. We're going to do our best here in free agency and the draft to add more. When you're trying to build a team from the ground up, you're trying to add those impact players, those difference-makers that can really win your football games."

With new coordinators Brian Daboll (offense) and Gus Bradley (defense), the Titans' roster is in store for a facelift. There could be changes at running back if the Titans decide they want to reduce 29-year-old running back Tony Pollard's $9.2 million cap hit to $2 million by releasing him. Right guard is another position that will change. The contract of last year's starter, Kevin Zeitler, expired this offseason, but 2025 fifth-round pick Jackson Slater could fill Zeitler's spot.

Here are four of the biggest areas for roster improvement:

Pass rusher

Simmons has firmly established himself as one of the league's best defensive players. His 11 sacks led all interior defenders last season. Collectively, the Titans' 42 sacks were tied for the eighth most in the league last season. But Simmons needs a running mate, especially in Saleh's defense -- which heavily relies on the front four to get pressure without an abundance of blitzing. During his 2025 return as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, Saleh maintained a 21.7% blitz rate (23rd in the league).

The focus on winning with the front four means another impactful pass rusher is needed. Shifting from the 3-4 defensive front to the 4-3 under Saleh changes how Tennessee will use defensive ends. Bradley explained the roles of defensive ends in the Titans' new scheme during his introductory news conference.

"In general terms, I think that one end is maybe an end on first and second down and then might have the ability to slide inside on third down," Bradley said. "Where the other end may be a true rusher. He's on the edge first and second down and third down, as well."

Outside of Simmons, no other pass rusher on the current roster has recorded a season with double-digit sacks. Third-year outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell ended the season on a high note with four sacks over the final five games. Harrell and 2025 second-round pick Oluwafemi Oladejo will be significant parts of the edge rotation. But there is still room for another impact player at the position, primarily one who can get after the quarterback and exploit one-on-one matchups in key pass-rushing situations like third-and-long when the protection will slide to Simmons.

Free agency doesn't present an abundance of options. The draft will be the best route, depending on how the top three picks play out. If Ohio State's Arvell Reese or Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. is there at No. 4, the Titans could make their move, but how they handle free agency up until late April ahead of the draft could be telling.

Wide receiver

Ward showed flashes of being a playmaking quarterback, especially after the Week 10 bye, when he passed for 10 of his 15 touchdowns. Tennessee is hoping Year 2 will be even better, especially if Ward can get help.

Veteran receiver Calvin Ridley is the wild card. Sure, he has some issues with drops, but when healthy, he's easily a 1,000-yard receiver. There's a chance Ridley isn't around if the Titans decide to shed his $26.7 million cap hit and absorb the $13 million dead cap hit if they release him.

Releasing Ridley would only further increase the need to address the position, and the Titans aren't cash strapped. The Titans were led by rookies Elic Ayomanor and Dike in touchdowns last season with four apiece. Ayomanor figures to be the starter as the "X" receiver, and Dike will work both the slot and "Z" spot. But overall, the group lacks depth.

Daboll's offensive scheme is at its best with a shifty slot receiver who will serve as a safety net for Ward, similar to how Cole Beasley was for Josh Allen in Daboll's potent Buffalo Bills offenses in 2020 and 2021. A free agent pass catcher like Wan'Dale Robinson makes a lot of sense. In Robinson's previous experience with Daboll, he posted 93 receptions with the New York Giants in 2023. Signing Pittsburgh Steelers free agent receiver Calvin Austin III could be an impactful, less expensive option. The Titans could also turn to the draft, where USC's Makai Lemon is the premier slot option. Post first-round prospects include Oklahoma's Deion Burks and Texas A&M's KC Concepcion.

L’Jarius Sneed is the only returning cornerback starter for the Tennessee Titans from last season. George Walker IV/AP

Cornerback

The Titans fielded 10 different cornerbacks last season. Trading starters Roger McCreary and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. during the year did former defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson no favors. Borgonzi must restock the position for Saleh and Bradley. L'Jarius Sneed is the only returning starter from last season, but he is a likely cap casualty after two injury-riddled seasons.

Marcus Harris showed promise at nickel in his rookie season before a knee injury cost him the final two games. Outside cornerback is wide open with both spots potentially up for grabs. The Titans will need to add long cornerbacks, who are disciplined zone defenders with awareness to protect the deep third in Saleh's Cover 3-heavy scheme. Saleh's philosophy also heavily features zone-matching concepts, where defensive backs will at times convert to man coverage when a receiver enters their area.

Like receiver, cornerback is one of the positions the Titans could invest in via free agency and the draft. The 35th pick could be a hot spot for the Titans to get help at cornerback. New Orleans Saints free agent Alontae Taylor makes a lot of sense for Tennessee. It wouldn't be unreasonable for the Titans to double down at the position and sign two free agents.

Backup quarterback

Backup quarterbacks are like insurance. Their value isn't always felt until it's time to use them. Finding a veteran to mentor Ward and step up in a pinch if need be is critical. The value doubles if that veteran can help Ward's onboarding process for the new offense.

That's why 2015 No. 1 pick Jameis Winston could be an ideal option for the Titans if the Giants decide to part ways with him. Winston spent last season with Daboll in New York, so he knows the scheme. He can also help Ward navigate the high-demand path that comes with being the first pick.