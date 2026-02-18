Lions president and CEO Rod Wood to retire before '26 season

Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Lions team president and CEO Rod Wood will retire ahead of the 2026 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The search to find a successor has started immediately as Wood will remain with the organization throughout the hiring process, which will be led by Russell Reynolds Associates.

"I want to thank the Ford Family and ultimately Lions fans everywhere for trusting me to lead the Detroit Lions for the last 11 seasons," Wood said in a statement. "It has been an absolute thrill for me to lead this organization, and I am proud of what we have accomplished over that decade-plus. I am most proud of where I am leaving this organization, in the capable hands of Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell."

Wood, a native of Goodrich, Mich., was appointed team president in November 2015 and oversees all of Detroit's football and business operations while reporting directly to Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp.

He was instrumental in helping highlight Detroit on the national stage, such as the 2024 NFL draft, as well as upgrading the team's practice facility in Allen Park, Mich.

"The entire Ford family would like to thank Rod for his dedication and commitment to the Detroit Lions and the city of Detroit," Ford Hamp said in a statement. "Rod has been a trusted advisor and passionate leader for our organization and the entire NFL during that time and has prepared our organization for a promising future. While Rod will be missed, we are excited to work with Russell Reynolds Associates to find the next dynamic leader of our business."