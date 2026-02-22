Jaguars expecting Brian Thomas Jr. to grow from tough Year 2

Tony Khan joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and says he credits Liam Coen for transforming the culture of the Jaguars. (1:43)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Brian Thomas Jr.'s production in his second season didn't turn out the way many expected.

The Jacksonville Jaguars won 13 games and the AFC South, but Thomas battled an ankle injury and his stats dipped significantly -- nearly 600 fewer yards receiving and seven fewer touchdowns. But Thomas sees 2025 as a lesson rather than frustration or disappointment in his play.

"It was just adversity, [which] gives you a lot to grow from," Thomas said on the Jaguars' clean-out day. "I wouldn't call it frustrating. I mean, it just gives you something to build off. You know what you've got to do and you know what you got to do to sustain [success]."

The Jaguars learned something, too. They altered the way they used Thomas, using him more on the outside beginning in Week 13 after he missed three games with an ankle injury, and his production increased. Thomas may have a somewhat different role, and his stats may not reach what they were in 2024, but he is going to be a key piece of head coach Liam Coen's offense.

"I think you point to wins and losses as really what it comes down to," Coen said in his end-of-season remarks on Jan. 14. "When you're part of a team that wins, typically that wealth is shared, so it's never truly going to be about one player.

"I continue to pour into every single one of these guys as will [receivers coach] Edgar Bennett and as will Grant [offensive coordinator Grant Udinski] and as will our entire staff continue to pour into guys to try to get the most out of them to help our team win as many games as humanly possible, and B.T, will 100% be a part of that."

As the Jaguars head into the offseason, the 2024 first-round pick has garnered trade speculation given the crowded receiving room. But Thomas is encouraged by the idea of continuity in Coen's offense and the ability to focus on fine-tuning his fundamentals and routes.

"It gives you a lot of comfort [in] you knowing what you're going into," Thomas said.

In 2024, he set a franchise rookie record with 1,282 yards receiving -- which was third in the NFL -- and had 10 touchdown catches. Expectations for him in 2025 were high, especially after Coen said at the 2025 NFL combine that he planned to run the passing offense through Thomas.

But Thomas looked uncomfortable in training camp. In addition to learning the new offense, he and quarterback Trevor Lawrence had some issues connecting on throws. Thomas twice took off his helmet and slammed it to the ground after an incompletion and he kicked a ball, which bounced off a bystander, after failing to make what would have been a high-difficulty catch in the end zone.

It continued into the regular season, when Thomas dropped five passes in the first five games -- including a fourth-down drop inside the 10-yard line in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- and there were several instances where he appeared to shy away from contact.

Thomas' struggles spurred the Jaguars to make a switch and run the pass offense through rookie Travis Hunter. In his first game in that role (Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams) Hunter caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, one of just three 100-yard games by Jaguars players in 2025.

After the bye week, Hunter suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice before the next game, which pushed third-year player Parker Washington into a bigger role. Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 9 against Las Vegas and missed the next three games.

The Jaguars acquired Jakobi Meyers via trade between Weeks 9 and 10 and the Jaguars adjusted their plan for Thomas when he returned to the lineup in Week 13. Twenty-one of his 31 targets (68%) since Week 13 were between the numbers and the sideline, up from 62% (37 of 60) in Weeks 1-12.

"With Jakobi's arrival, it certainly allowed B.T. to continue to level up in areas that fit within the system itself that were fit for his skill set and allowed him to be the best version of himself down that back stretch of the season," general manager James Gladstone said.

Thomas averaged more than a yard more per catch (15.9 to 14.7) and he dropped just one pass after the switch in the final six games. He felt better, not only physically, but with his role in the offense.

He's ready to build on that in 2026 with the receiver group expected to remain largely unchanged and Udinski returning as Coen's offensive coordinator.

"Just growing, getting better with the offense," Thomas said. "It took a little time, but yeah, for sure, I definitely think [I hit a stride]...

"Just got more comfortable and just was able to go out there and play a little bit more."