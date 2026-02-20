Inside Jahmyr Gibbs' historic start, future with the Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs brings down Jared Goff's pass for the Lions' first touchdown of the game vs. the Bears. (0:18)

A SMIRK CREPT across the face of Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs as he emptied out his locker in early January.

His stall was filled with his custom-made Air Jordan cleats, game-worn jerseys, gloves as well as other personal items and memorabilia from the season.

It was a bittersweet moment for the third-year back. A day before, he capped off another outstanding campaign, accounting for 1,839 scrimmage yards (fifth most in the NFL) and 18 touchdowns (second most).

Gibbs earned Pro Bowl honors for the third straight season. But the numbers and awards weren't enough to rescue the Lions from missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022 -- the year before Detroit selected Gibbs 12th. He also saw his performance tail off in the final six games of the season.

"Disappointing for sure," Gibbs said of the Lions' finish. "We always have hopes to make it to the Super Bowl, and if not that, at least make the playoffs, and we didn't get either."

Few players in the NFL's long history have had a better start to their career than the 23-year-old Gibbs. His 49 touchdowns through his first three seasons broke a record that was previously held by another Lions running back, Barry Sanders (47). The rest of the top 10 is a who's who of Hall of Famers: Gale Sayers, Eric Dickerson, Earl Campbell, Randy Moss, Marcus Allen, Emmitt Smith and Jerry Rice.

Since entering the league, Gibbs is seventh among all running backs with 3,580 yards, third in scrimmage yards behind only Baltimore Ravens back Derrick Henry and Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson, and his 5.3 yards per carry over that span ranks second among all backs.

But Gibbs says he's still not satisfied. As he cleaned out his locker, a reporter asked him if fans had seen the best version of him yet. Gibbs, who is normally quiet and mild-mannered, responded swiftly.

"Nah. I don't think so," Gibbs told ESPN. "Me personally, I could've done a lot of stuff throughout the year to get us out of some holes."

Still, what Gibbs has done thus far has set up a tricky situation for the franchise. The Lions have followed through on their stated commitment to award homegrown stars with lucrative contract extensions the past three years -- re-upping with the likes of All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and safety Kerby Joseph, among others. Gibbs is next in line and could command a contract extension that could reset the market at the position. But the rising cost of the Lions' roster and the relatively short shelf life of running backs will likely weigh on the Lions' decision -- one they might not be in a rush to make.

But for now, Gibbs is focusing on what he can control -- returning better than ever in 2026.

"I think it could be a good thing. That's how I look at it as a positive," Gibbs said of the season's frustrating end. "You learn from it. Learn as much as we can and fix mistakes going forward."

Jahmyr Gibbs has the most touchdowns scored by any player in their first three seasons. Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

IN THE IMMEDIATE aftermath of the Lions' emotional 19-16 victory over the playoff-bound Chicago Bears in the season finale, Gibbs -- along with Lions quarterback Jared Goff -- was unaware of his latest milestone.

After logging 113 scrimmage yards (80 rushing, 33 receiving), including a 15-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, Gibbs tied Moss (31) and Sanders (31) for the most games with a touchdown in a player's first three seasons.

"Barry Sanders had more than 31 games with a touchdown, right? Oh, in his first three seasons? Got it..." Goff said, while interacting with reporters in the visitors locker room.

As he dressed at his locker alongside Goff after beating the Bears, Gibbs appeared numb to his historic feats in 2025. His 69-yard score to beat the Giants in overtime in Week 12 had also made him the seventh player with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in each of his first three career seasons, and the first since Adrian Peterson (2007-09).

"Oh, I had no idea I had done any of that. That's cool. I don't really think about it too much," Gibbs said.

While Gibbs doesn't think about his accomplishments much, Sanders has taken notice.

"I am so happy for Jahmyr, and his teammates. It is really incredible when you think he was able to score so many times with so many other weapons on offense," Sanders told ESPN. "And he is not done yet, I hope. It is a real testament to his ability to consistently create big plays."

Gibbs' 3,580 rushing yards are the 22nd most over a player's first three seasons since yardage statistics were first recorded in 1932, per ESPN Research. He is one of 19 players to record at least 3,500 rushing yards and 600 receiving yards over his first three seasons. Of the 14 Hall of Fame-eligible players who have done so, eight have been inducted.

Only Henry has more explosive runs (rushes of 15 or more yards) than Gibbs' 54 since Gibbs entered the league (Henry has 62).

Gibbs' 11 touchdowns on explosive runs are also tied with the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor for the second most in that span, behind only Henry (13).

"This might be a controversial opinion, but I think his future is pretty bright. I think he's a good player," Lions OL Graham Glasgow said sarcastically about Gibbs last month. "Realistically, I think that we get a little bit more consistency in calling and then also in, like, playing, I think that he and everybody else on the Lions can end up benefiting from an improved run game from even where it is now or where it was in years past."