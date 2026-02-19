Eagles 2-time All-Pro RT Lane Johnson to return for 14th season

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson confirmed to ESPN that he will be returning for a 14th season.

Johnson, 35, missed the final seven regular-season games as well as the Eagles' playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round with a Lisfranc injury.

There was uncertainty as to whether he would suit up again in an Eagles uniform, though one prevailing thought inside the building was that he wouldn't want to end his Hall of Fame-worthy career on that note.

Johnson also posted a photo on social media of himself running out of the tunnel to signify his return for next season.

Johnson continued to play at an All-Pro level when healthy in '25. The Eagles were 8-2 with Johnson in the lineup versus 3-5 without him -- a trend that has stood the test of time. Since he was drafted by them with the fourth overall pick in 2013, the team's record is 94-41-1 when he plays and 15-28 when he doesn't.

The Philadelphia Inquirer was first to report Johnson's return.

His presence will be needed during a time of transition on the offensive side of the ball. Philadelphia and longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland parted ways this offseason, with former Minnesota Vikings coach Chris Kuper taking his place.

They also fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and replaced him with 33-year-old former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion, who is expected to install a scheme more in the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay design, a departure from what the Eagles have run under coach Nick Sirianni during his five years here.

"Obviously, you're talking about a Hall of Fame player who's been a huge, huge part of any of our success that we've had, and when you watch him play, he's still playing at an elite level," general manager Howie Roseman said in January.

Johnson is a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time first team All-Pro. He has made the Pro Bowl six times, the most recent coming in 2024.