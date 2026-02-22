Patriots notebook: Players to watch at this week's NFL combine

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Combine prep: When Patriots coach Mike Vrabel concluded his season-ending news conference two days after Super Bowl LX on Feb. 10, he thanked reporters and delivered a joke.

"Look forward to seeing you in April or whenever I have to talk to you again," he said with a smile.

Then he added, "I know I have to talk to you at the combine. Just kidding."

It's a quick turnaround, with the NFL combine beginning Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Because Vrabel was enveloped in the Patriots' longer-than-anticipated season, he'll be catching up on the majority of prospects that executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden and the personnel department have been monitoring closely over the course of the year.

What can Vrabel expect as he transitions into scouting mode and begins to assess the draft class?

"Two of the defining characteristics of a draft class are quarterback star power and overall blue-chip talent. To be frank, the 2026 draft class is light on both, as only one quarterback -- Indiana's Fernando Mendoza -- is a lock to be taken in the first round, with Alabama's Ty Simpson the only other potential top 32 pick," ESPN draft analyst Field Yates said.

The Patriots, who wouldn't be in the mix for a quarterback early in the draft, own the No. 31 pick and will have 11 selections overall. That also puts them out of the range of the five prospects Yates ranks as blue-chippers: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey and Ohio State linebacker/edge rusher Arvell Reese.

In Yates' most recent mock draft, he slotted Utah offensive tackle/guard Caleb Lomu to New England at No. 31.

As is often the case, Yates envisions the possibility that some of the tackles in the class could be moved to guard in the NFL. He doesn't see Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling reaching the Patriots at 31 but notes him in the mix of first-round possibilities that includes Lomu, Arizona State right tackle Max Iheanachor, Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor and Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis. Yates anticipates Freeling and Iheanachor to continue to rise over the next two months.

The Patriots could also have numerous options at edge rusher, where seven-year veteran K'Lavon Chaisson is scheduled for free agency, and nine-year veteran Harold Landry III is hoping to regain his form from a Week 6 knee injury that slowed his progress.

"Edge rusher is among the deepest positions in the class, which bodes well for a league where you can never have enough," Yates said, pinpointing Missouri's Zion Young, Texas A&M's Cashius Howell, Miami's Akheem Mesidor and Clemson's T.J. Parker among those who project as back-end-of-the-first-round possibilities for New England.

Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas and Michigan's Jaishawn Barham currently project more as second-round options.

While offensive line and edge rusher are among the top areas the Patriots could address, tight end is another position that might land on their radar. The Patriots current No. 1 option Hunter Henry is 31 and No. 2 option Austin Hooper is scheduled for free agency.

Yates said the tight-end class doesn't have the star power of last year with Colston Loveland (No. 10, Bears) and Tyler Warren (No. 14, Colts), but there is a "heavy volume of draftable" options. He has Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq as the lone tight end going in the first round, calling him a "run-after-catch nightmare" who is likely to be a standout performer at the combine.

Ohio State's Max Klare, Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers, Cincinnati's Joe Royer and Michigan's Marlin Klein are among those expected to be picked on Day 2 of the draft (second/third round). If the Patriots wait until Day 3 at the position, Houston's Tanner Koziol ("has some shades of former Patriot Mike Gesicki"), Utah's Dallen Bentley and Ohio State's Will Kacmarek ("strong blocking reminds a bit of Jackson Hawes, Buffalo's 2025 fifth-round pick") would be among the considerations.

As for wide receiver, Yates sums up the class this way: No consensus top-five pick like most drafts, but "deep, versatile and has something for every team."

Yates envisions Ohio State's Carnell Tate, USC's Makai Lemon, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson and Washington's Denzel Boston to be picked before No. 31, which would leave Texas A&M's KC Concepcion and Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. as possibilities for New England.

Concepcion, who totaled 25 receiving touchdowns in three seasons and two punt returns for a touchdown in 2025, would add an "explosive big-play threat" while Cooper is a "polished, instinctive, detailed route-runner who chews up yards after the catch through contact strength, balance and vision."

Day 2 options at receiver include Notre Dame's Malachi Fields ("super size and contested-catch ability"), Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II ("outstanding athleticism and dynamic playmaker"), Mississippi State's Brenen Thompson ("small but maybe the fastest player in the draft") and Louisville's Chris Bell ("excellent physical traits and size, but tore his ACL in his final college game").

"There is tremendous receiver depth in this class," he said.

Eliot Wolf, Mike Vrabel & Co. head to Indianapolis this week in preparation for April's NFL draft. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

2. Combine schedule: Wolf, the executive vice president of player personnel, is scheduled to lead off the Patriots' contingent from a media standpoint at the combine. He'll answer questions from reporters Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET from the sixth podium. Wednesday, Vrabel is one of just four NFL coaches/executives scheduled to address reporters, at 1 p.m. ET from podium six.

3. 2026 outlook: The Patriots' projected win total for the 2026 season is 9.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. After winning 14 games in 2025, the Patriots tie with the Broncos for the largest projected decrease in wins. One possible reason is the schedule, which includes the following opponents.

2026 home games: Broncos, Packers, Raiders, Vikings, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

2026 road games: Bears, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Seahawks, Jaguars

4. DC process: Before the Patriots hired inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr as their defensive coordinator, they interviewed Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda for the position, according to a source. The Patriots couldn't simply promote Kuhr without following the NFL's hiring rules, which require at least one in-person interview with a diverse external candidate.

5. Edmonds hire: The Patriots hired Southern Mississippi running backs coach B.J. Edmonds to an entry-level role on their coaching staff, as reported by ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel. Edmonds, who was a cornerback at Arkansas State during his playing career (2016-19) and worked under Banda at Utah State early in his coaching career, was an intern with the Patriots last summer.

The Patriots are initially listing him as a defensive assistant.

6. Did You Know: After signing cornerback Brandon Crossley to a futures contract Tuesday, the Patriots currently have 64 players under contract, leaving 26 open slots as they factor in future draft picks and veteran/rookie free agent signings.