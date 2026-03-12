Texans 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

Teams could begin negotiating with free agents Monday, and the new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Ahead of the negotiating period, the Houston Texans re-signed offensive lineman Ed Ingram and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins, and on Tuesday, they made kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Texans and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Reed Blankenship, S

The former Eagle will sign a three-year, $24.75 million deal with the Texans.

What it means: Blankenship has proven to be an effective tackler as he has 308 in his four-year career. He can also take the ball away having four interceptions in 2024, even though last season he posted just one. He joins a secondary group of safety Calen Bullock, nickel Jalen Pitre, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr and cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Braden Smith, OT

The Texans agreed to a two-year, $25 million contract that includes $13.5 million fully guaranteed, with the offensive tackle.

What it means: Smith was a starter for eight seasons with the Colts and played in 107 games, starting 105 of them. Smith ranked 21st in highest pressure rate allowed among tackles with at least 300 pass block snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats (7.8%).

He'll have an opportunity to compete for the starting right tackle role with the Texans continuing to revamp their offensive line after trading away tackle and guard Tytus Howard to Cleveland.

Logan Hall, DE

What it means: Hall is a depth piece on a strong Texans defensive line and comes in on a two-year, $14 million deal. The 2022 second-round pick will be competing to be the first group of edge players off the bench behind Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. His best year rushing the passer was 2024 when he notched 5.5 sacks with the Bucs.

Dominique Robinson, DE

The defensive end is headed to Houston on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What it means: Robinson, who was a depth piece for the Bears throughout his four-year tenure, comes in on a one-year deal. You can expect him to fill the same role with the Texans.

Foster Moreau, TE

What it means: Moreau will add depth to the tight end room, and he's shown to be a respectable pass catcher. In 2024, Moreau had 413 receiving yards, the second most in a season for him. But in 2025 he played in nine games and had seven catches for 59 yards.