Titans 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

Teams could begin negotiating with free agents Monday, and the new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Tennessee Titans and how each will impact the upcoming season:

What it means: The annual salary ($19 million on a four-year, $78 million deal) is high, but Robinson instantly becomes the top target for Ward. The Titans will feature Robinson in the slot where he will work the middle of the field and be a specialist on third downs. Robinson has already been successful in new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system, having posted at least 90 receptions in each of his last two seasons with Daboll with the Giants. It should be noted that Robinson had 140 targets in 2024 and 2025, and 41% of his 185 receptions resulted in first downs as well. This move shouldn't make veteran wideout Calvin Ridley expendable because he'll play mostly "Z."

What it means: The Titans had a void at defensive tackle after trading T'Vondre Sweat to the New York Jets for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. Adding Franklin-Myers on a three-year deal ($63 million) brings a much-needed pass rush presence from the interior, as shown by his 7.5 sacks in 2025 and seven sacks in 2024. The veteran defensive lineman becomes Jeffery Simmons' running mate and should benefit greatly from the protection sliding Simmons' way. Franklin-Myers is reunited with coach Robert Saleh, with whom he spent three seasons for the Jets. Titans defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton was Franklin-Myers ' position coach with the Jets. Titans assistant defensive line coach Tanzel Smart was teammates with Franklin-Myers on the Jets, also.

Alontae Taylor, CB

What it means: Taylor, who's set to sign a three-year, $60 million contract, figures to take over as the leader in the Titans' cornerback room. His fast, physical, in-your-face style vibes perfectly with the aggressive mindset Saleh wants from his defense. Taylor returns to his home state on a three-year deal -- where he'll likely line up at one of the outside cornerback spots. Taylor is also a capable option blitzing the quarterback, as shown by his four sacks in 2024 and two last season.

What it means: Flott, who comes over on a three-year, $45 million deal, started 14 games for the Giants last season and finished with one interception along with a career-high 11 pass deflections. The fifth-year veteran will immediately become one of the starting outside cornerbacks for the Titans, who desperately needed help at defensive back. Flott is also capable of playing the nickel spot and isn't afraid to throw himself in the mix against the run. He posted 27 solo tackles and three tackles for a loss last season. Adding Flott and Taylor on three-year deals will give the Titans' secondary some stability over the next few seasons, and both can play in the slot and outside.

The Titans are bringing in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Mitchell Trubisky, QB

What the signing means: Trubisky reunites with Daboll on a two-year deal. The two spent one season (2021) together with the Buffalo Bills. Now Trubisky will be the backup to second-year quarterback Cam Ward. The move makes sense in that it gives Tennessee a veteran backup who's played in the current scheme before. Trubisky was the No. 2 pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 draft and has a 31-26 overall record. The move could mean the end of Will Levis' tenure in Tennessee.

Josh Williams, CB

What it means: Williams adds veteran depth to the cornerback room, with the fifth-year veteran played sparingly (15%) at defensive back for the Chiefs last season. Williams saw most of his action on special teams, where his 255 snaps were the third most on the team. Although it's a two-year deal, Williams will have to compete for a roster spot.

Austin Schlottmann, C

What it means: Schlottman is another player the Titans' staff, specifically Daboll, has previous experience with. The Giants signed Schlottman to a two-year deal in 2024 before a broken fibular landed him on injured reserve that August (limiting him to one appearance). He was a backup in New York last season and made four starts, and now he lands in Tennessee on a one-year deal. The veteran offensive lineman figures to start at center for the Titans but could get competition from second-year interior offensive lineman Jackson Slater.

Daniel Bellinger, TE

What it means: Bellinger is another player reuniting with Daboll, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft when he was the head coach of the New York Giants, and Tennessee is bringing him in on a three-year deal. At 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, Bellinger is more of an in line tight end that should pair well with current starter Gunnar Helm in 12 personnel packages. Bellinger isn't a tremendous receiving threat. He posted a career-high 30 receptions as a rookie and finished with 19 catches last season.

Cordell Volson, OG

What it means: Volson started 15 games for the Bengals in 2024 but missed all of last season because of right shoulder surgery in August. When healthy, Volson is a viable option to start at right guard for the Titans. He'll face competition from Slater. The one-year deal is a low risk move that could land a starter at a spot of need for Tennessee.

Jordan Elliott, DT

What it means: Saleh continues to load up the defensive line, which he'll rotate heavily. Elliott, set to sign on a two-year deal, is another move in a series of moves resulting from previous experience with the coaching staff. He's reuniting with Saleh after spending last season together in San Francisco. While Elliott isn't likely to accumulate many sacks, he can still make plays in the opponent's backfield.

Jacob Martin, LB

What it means: Martin was a productive pass rusher for the Commanders, filling in for Dorance Armstrong. Signing on a two-year deal, Martin is coming to Tennessee after 5.5 sacks last season. At 6-foot-2, 242 pounds, he brings a speed rush option to the outside linebacker rotation and can play some defensive end. Martin isn't likely to play much on early downs against the run, but he can have an impact as a situational pass rusher.

Tommy Townsend, P

What it means: The Titans go a little younger at punter after allowing Johnny Hekker, 36, to walk via free agency.

The 29-year-old Townsend averaged 47.6 yards per punt last season, beating Hekker's 46.8 YPP by almost a yard. Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi and Townsend were part of two Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning teams (LVII, LVIII). This is the ninth of the 11 free agent signings where the Titans brass has previous experience with the player.

Joey Slye, K

What it means: Slye returns on a one-year deal after making good on 80% of his 38 field goal attempts last season, including 9 of 14 from 50 yards or more. Slye's long was 58 yards last season, but he's hit two 60-plus yard field goals over his eight-year career. He'll have a new holder this season in Townsend, but long snapper Morgan Cox will be back with Slye for another season.

Bryce Oliver, WR

What it means: Oliver returns for the 2026 season after signing an exclusive rights tender. He missed 15 games last season with a knee injury but had a solid training camp and was set to be part of the rotation at receiver. The third-year wideout emerged as a special teams standout in 2024.

Malik Herring, DE

What it means: The familiarity theme continues with Herring, who is signing a one-year deal, coming Tennessee from the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent three seasons with Borgonzi. Herring's explosive first step allows him to quickly penetrate the opposing offense's backfield. That vibes well with Saleh's desire to attack upfield along the front line.

Kylen Granson, TE

What it means: Granson gives the Titans somewhat of a move tight end in the mold of Chig Okonkwo whom they lost via feee agency to the Washington Commanders. The sixth-year tight end was a match up pass catcher for the Indianapolis Colts for three years before signing with the Eagles last year. Granson was tied with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. leading Philadelphia with 18 special teams tackles.