Texans coach DeMeco Ryans continues to exceed expectations

HOUSTON -- Coach DeMeco Ryans' tenure with the Houston Texans has delivered exactly what the organization hoped for through his first three seasons -- stability, competitiveness and a clear direction forward.

When Ryans took over on Jan. 31, 2023, the Texans were coming off the worst three-year stretch in franchise history. From 2020 to 2022, Houston went 11-38-1, surpassing even the struggles of the franchise's inaugural expansion years (16-32 from 2002 to 2004). The team was searching not only for wins but for identity and leadership.

Ryans, a 2005 second-round draft pick out of Alabama by Houston, had a 10-year career in the NFL as a linebacker. He spent his first six years in Houston -- highlighted by an All-Pro season in 2007 -- before playing his final years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, alongside general manager Nick Caserio, he has helped construct a roster that has gone 32-19 since taking over. Under Ryans, Houston has reached the playoffs in each of his three seasons, captured two AFC South titles (2023, 2024) and secured three postseason victories.

"Everything starts with the head coach," Caserio said. "I think he's grown. You can ask him. He's grown from the time he started until now. Obviously, the playcall thing, passed that to [defensive coordinator Matt] Burke. There is no ego with him at all. He just wants what's best for the team and what's best for this organization. Period. End of story.

"I can't say enough great things about him, the job he's done."

This season might have been the most challenging. Ryans guided the Texans through early adversity and into one of the league's hottest finishes. After an 0-3 start that threatened to derail the season, Ryans steadied the roster and sparked a dramatic turnaround.

Beginning in Week 4, Houston surged to a 12-2 finish, tied for the third-most wins in the league during that stretch. Also, its nine-game win streak to end the regular season is the longest active in the NFL, and it matches a franchise mark set in 2018.

The late-season push also placed the Texans among rare company, becoming just the seventh team in the Super Bowl era to clinch a playoff berth after starting 0-3, underscoring one of the most resilient and well-coached seasons in team history.

"I'm just proud of the team that we've had this year," Ryans said. "Proud of the things we were able to accomplish from a really rough start to a season and to battle back and to finish the season strong, make the playoffs."

What fueled the turnaround was the defense. Houston allowed the second-fewest points (17.3 per game) and fewest yards (279). The unit also dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs, and the defense scored two touchdowns (a pick-six and fumble return) off future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 30-6 win.

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans celebrates with Sheldon Rankins after a comeback win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston's season ended in the divisional round to the New England Patriots. Still, the 2025 season left Caserio gushing about his running mate following the season.

"[Ryans] was unbelievable," Caserio said. "I would say his consistency, how steadfast he was and being able to get the issues fixed and addressed. DeMeco is one of the best human beings I've ever been around in my life. He is also one of the most competitive individuals that I've been around, which is why I think we resonate with one another."

As much credit as Ryans gets, the groundwork was laid before him through Caserio to have the assets to revamp the roster.

In 2022, Houston traded Deshaun Watson, who looked like at one point he could have been the franchise quarterback that Houston had been searching for, to the Cleveland Browns after he requested a trade in 2021 and sat out the season. Houston received the Browns' 2022, 2023 and 2024 first-round picks, along with fourth-rounders in 2022 and 2024 and a third in 2023.

The trade allowed Houston to draft quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. in 2023. The Texans used the No. 2 pick on Stroud, and then they sent the Browns' 2023 first-rounder (No. 12) along with their second-round pick (No. 33) and 2024 first-rounder (No. 27) to the Arizona Cardinals to acquire the No. 3 pick and a fourth-round pick (No. 105) for Anderson.

Stroud and Anderson went on to become the fourth pair of teammates to win the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards. They also both earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023, and the pass rusher was named first-team All-Pro in 2025.

The last year of the assets provided Houston with Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter and USC safety Calen Bullock. In 2025, Lassiter and Bullock made the Pro Bowl as alternates. They joined a Texans group of All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, wideout Nico Collins and Anderson, all pieces that have developed under Ryans' coaching.

"Grateful for the opportunity to work with him on a day-to-day basis," Caserio said. "And looking forward to working with him on building the 2026 team."

Still, there are heights that the team can reach under Ryans' stewardship that the franchise has never attained. Houston is 0-7 in the divisional round -- with Ryans taking three of those losses.

"[The 2025 season] didn't end the way we wanted to end," Ryans said. "We just got to keep plugging away, finding a way to win that divisional round. That's one of the goals that we have to get to the ultimate goal. You got to win there. We got to find a way to get it done."