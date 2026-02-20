How new GM Cunningham plans to reshape the Falcons

Stephen A. Smith gets after Mike Tannenbaum for saying the New York Jets would be a good fit for Kirk Cousins. (1:42)

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Ian Cunningham was once a young teen in Roswell, Georgia. He got his first pair of dress shoes at Friedman's in downtown Atlanta, and his family has a brick at Centennial Park. Cunningham's father, Louis, was the vice president of marketing for the 1996 Summer Olympics.

One of Cunningham's foremost memories of his youth was rooting for the hometown Atlanta Falcons -- even though he was never able to nail the signature dance.

"This husky kid in my kitchen trying to do the Dirty Bird," Cunningham said with a laugh. "Still can't do it."

Not long after, Cunningham, who played on the offensive line at Virginia, set a personal goal of one day becoming an NFL general manager. Now, he has his wish -- with the Falcons.

"This is pretty special to come back home to a franchise or organization that I grew up watching right up the road in Roswell," Cunningham said at his introductory news conference earlier this month.

Cunningham, the former assistant general manager of the Chicago Bears, brings a wealth of experience in nearly all personnel roles, starting with the Baltimore Ravens in 2008 and later the Philadelphia Eagles and Bears. New Falcons president of football Matt Ryan said those years in multiple positions were a key reason why Atlanta believes Cunningham is the perfect fit.

Cunningham, 40, said he believes the current Falcons roster has talent -- "the cupboard isn't bare" -- but he plans to "enhance it" so that new coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff "can consistently compete for championships."

"I think now we're going to be a completely different team moving forward," Cunningham said.

So, how do he and the Falcons' new regime plan on doing that? Let's explore key takeaways from Cunningham's introductory news conference.

Draft as priority

Cunningham was clear that his philosophy in team building is primarily through the draft. He said he wants the Falcons' principle to be "draft, develop, retain."

"I love picks, man," Cunningham said. "So, you use those as currency, right? Either you can use it as trading up, you can trade for players, proven players. It allows you more swings at the plate. So, there's different ways you can use them, but that's why we value them. That's why we will value them."

The Falcons have five picks in April, so maybe this is a tell that Cunningham could look to deal a player or even trade down to accumulate more picks.

"We only have five right now, but we only had five in Chicago my first year there, too, and I think we ended up with 10," Cunningham said. "So, we love those picks and we're going to definitely go through the draft that way."

It starts up front

Cunningham was brought up under the learning tree of three highly regarded executives: Ozzie Newsome and Eric DeCosta of the Ravens and Howie Roseman of the Eagles. At least one thing he wants to bring from both organizations is the strategy of prioritizing the offensive and defensive lines.

"Smart, tough, physical ... we're going to build through the trenches," Cunningham said. "If you look at all those teams, that's the philosophy."

The Falcons have a solid offensive line that underperformed in 2025 without right tackle Kaleb McGary, who missed the entire season with a knee injury. Atlanta's defensive line was built more on speed and athleticism. It was strong at getting to the quarterback but struggled at times stopping the run. The Falcons were 23rd in defensive rush EPA.

Cuningham might also have to find a replacement for rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr., who led the team with 10.5 sacks in 2025. The Falcons had a franchise-record 57 sacks. Pearce was arrested Feb. 7 on five felony charges, including domestic violence aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

One of the things Ryan noted during Stefanski's introductory news conference was that the Falcons want to be a team that runs the football and stops the run. That dovetails with Cunningham's ideas.

"I'm an offensive lineman, so it was music to my ears that they have that vision," Cunningham said.

Kaleb McGary's return from a knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season will be a story to watch. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Ryan noncommittal on Penix

Ryan was asked during the news conference if Michael Penix Jr. will be the guaranteed starter when he returns from injury. Penix tore his left ACL in November and will be out for at least nine months. Ryan would not say either way, adding that neither he nor Cunningham is the head coach, so it was not his place to say.

"Quarterback's obviously very important and we're excited about Mike and what he's doing with his rehab," Ryan said. "I've been up at the facility the last three weeks, and Michael's been in there attacking that and he's in a good space right now, so we're excited about where he is at. But certainly, a lot of discussions for us about the entire roster."

It's a comment that could end up meaning nothing. But it was a departure from the previous coaching staff and front office, which had adamantly stated repeatedly that Penix was their guy. The fact is Cunningham, Stefanski, Ryan and others still need time to evaluate the roster to determine the next steps.

One thing that is not up for debate is Penix's willingness to fight and prove himself. He made a long post earlier this month on Instagram about that very thing.

"Some people might think I'm crazy or say they would've quit a long time ago, but that will never be me, that ain't how I was raised," Penix wrote. "I'm forever going to stand 10 toes and show why my God is Almighty and will never put me in a situation that I can't get through. Wherever you at right now in my story, STAY THERE! I never needed motivation or a pat on the back! All I ever needed was an opportunity and as long as I got breath I got that!"