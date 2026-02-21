Pittsburgh at NFL combine: QB reset in store for Steelers?

Open Extended Reactions

Another NFL season, another massive quarterback question looms for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement in 2022, the lack of stability at the position has become a frustrating tradition for the organization that hasn't won a playoff game in a decade.

This time around, there's an extra layer of déjà vu as the Steelers once again await a decision from Aaron Rodgers about his future.

The Steelers' quarterback plan for 2026 isn't quite Rodgers or bust, but coach Mike McCarthy's old friend from Green Bay appears to be the Steelers' best option if the team continues to be set on contending next season.

McCarthy was clear in his opening news conference: He'd like to have Rodgers back if Rodgers is amenable to returning.

"Definitely," McCarthy said on Jan. 27. "I don't see why you wouldn't. ... I was able to sit back and watch the games, watched most of the Pittsburgh games on TV, and I thought he was a great asset for the team."

The two have been in contact since McCarthy's hire, but the coach also suggested at that news conference that Rodgers' decision wasn't necessarily imminent as he processed the season and evaluated his future. That said, the Steelers would likely prefer a resolution from Rodgers earlier than a year ago when he officially signed his contract prior to the June minicamp.

Turning 43 in December, Rodgers would once again be the oldest active NFL player during the 2026 regular season, but he showed last season he still has something left in the tank. Though he wasn't always consistent -- and the offense was hampered by a lack of wide receiver depth -- Rodgers still had a solid season as his approach to the position evolved.

He threw 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions, but he often relied on short, quick passes as he prioritized getting the ball out and into the hands of his playmakers. He finished the 10-7 season completing 65.7% of his attempts and posted a 44.4 QBR, slightly worse than the 44.7 QBR he posted in 2024 with the New York Jets. He was also sacked 29 times, though that was a significant improvement from the 40 he took a year prior behind the Jets' offensive line.

Rodgers isn't a long-term solution, but he could be yet another bridge as the Steelers look for their next franchise quarterback -- a search that has persisted since Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season.

If Rodgers doesn't return, the Steelers' realistic options to finding a franchise-elevating signal-caller for 2026 are slim.

In house, they have both Mason Rudolph and Will Howard under contract. Rudolph has proved to be a steady backup NFL quarterback, but with a career completion percentage of 64.4% and 30 touchdowns to 22 interceptions, he doesn't appear to have a ceiling that includes being the guy.

Howard is more of an unknown quantity. He won a national championship at Ohio State, but he missed almost his entire rookie season with a fluke training camp injury. While he wasn't in line to play during 2025, Howard missed crucial development time while he was on injured reserve, and he didn't see any preseason action. McCarthy was complimentary of Howard in that January news conference, and part of the reason the Steelers hired McCarthy was so he could develop a quarterback. Howard could be that guy, but that's a big gamble to build around with so much still to be determined.

Operating under a scenario in which Rodgers doesn't return, the Steelers will need to bring in at least one quarterback in either the draft or free agency. With the combine in Indianapolis this coming week officially kicking off draft season, let's focus on this draft class and which prospects can help Pittsburgh.

The Steelers did their homework on the 2026 quarterback class throughout the 2025 college football season, but the group is undeniably thin. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller has just one quarterback with a first-round draft grade: Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, who is all but a lock to be selected No. 1 by the Las Vegas Raiders.

In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Field Yates has the Steelers using their No. 21 pick on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. The Steelers have closely watched Simpson, who threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions in his lone season as a full-time starter for the Crimson Tide.

But while there is an upside to Simpson, he also struggled with decision-making late in the season. He completed a season-low 49% of pass attempts in the SEC championship loss to Georgia, and four of his five interceptions came in the final six games.

The Steelers have been in this position before, selecting Pittsburgh product Kenny Pickett No. 20 overall out of an equally dismal 2022 quarterback draft class. Pickett never established himself and was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2024 season.

Beyond Simpson, the 2026 QB class is significantly backloaded as some of the most intriguing pro prospects like Trinidad Chambliss and Arch Manning returned to college. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. considers Penn State's Drew Allar, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Miami's Carson Beck the other top-five players at the position this year.

The Steelers could choose to use a mid-to-late-round pick on one of those options, but none of them appear to be Day 1 starters and would be better served to develop behind a veteran starter such as Rodgers -- or an option acquired via free agency or a trade.

If the Steelers spurn a first-round quarterback, they still have other positions they could address with their premium pick.

Pittsburgh spent the past three drafts shoring up the offensive trenches with back-to-back first-round picks in 2023 and 2024 used on left tackle Broderick Jones and right tackle Troy Fautanu, respectively. And a year ago, the Steelers went with defensive lineman Derrick Harmon in the first round to address the defense.

This time around, the Steelers could stick with adding to the defensive line. Longtime defensive captain Cameron Heyward earned a second-team All-Pro nod after another stellar season with six PBUs, a forced fumble and 78 total tackles. But Heyward turns 37 in May, and while he's under contract for another season, Heyward hasn't announced a decision on his future.

The Steelers have other young players in Keeanu Benton and 2025 fourth-round pick Yahya Black, but they lack quality depth behind those players.

Pittsburgh also needs a bonafide second wide receiver to run with DK Metcalf. By the end of the 2025 season, the Steelers had a patchwork group that included a pair of late-season additions in veterans Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Running back Kenneth Gainwell, who earned team MVP honors, led the team in receptions. Wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who was fourth on the team with 372 receptions and had three touchdowns, is scheduled to be a free agent. The Steelers shouldn't have a problem finding a quality -- or a couple of quality -- wide receivers in this draft class. First-round options could include USC's Makai Lemon or Texas A&M product KC Concepcion.

And finally, the Steelers need to restock their secondary. With a $17.2 million cap hit in 2026 and diminishing returns, veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey could be a cap casualty. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. continues to be a solid presence, but the Steelers need a reliable running mate especially after juggling a slew of injuries on the back end of the defense throughout 2025. James Pierre emerged as an option late in the season, and the team got a boost by adding 2021 second-round pick Asante Samuel Jr. late following his recovery from spinal fusion surgery.

At safety, the Steelers will get back DeShon Elliott, who missed most of the season with a knee injury, but midseason trade acquisition Kyle Dugger is set to be a free agent. Still, the Steelers need to add to cornerback, safety and nickel. They aren't likely to use their first-round pick to address the positions, but they could find some help in the mid-to-late rounds.