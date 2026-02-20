Rams promote Nate Scheelhaase to OC, sources say

Puka Nacua joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss his relationship with Matthew Stafford and the veteran's return at QB for the Rams. (1:57)

The Los Angeles Rams are promoting passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator and making quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone their co-offensive coordinator/QB coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Scheelhaase remained with the Rams after interviewing for five head coaching jobs during the offseason.

The Rams had the top offense in the NFL last season and are bringing back quarterback Matthew Stafford, who announced when he accepted the NFL MVP Award that he would return for 2026.

Scheelhaase will lead an offensive staff that brought in former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury earlier this month.

Before he was hired by the Rams in 2024, Scheelhaase was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Iowa State.

Ragone also joined the Rams in 2024 after serving as Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator for three seasons.