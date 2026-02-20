Chiefs' Reid offers positive update on talks with star TE Kelce

Louis Riddick and Kimberley A. Martin examine where the Chiefs should look to improve with the cap space provided by Patrick Mahomes' restructured contract. (2:08)

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs coach Andy Reid usually smiles whenever someone mentions tight end Travis Kelce. The veteran coach was smiling again Friday while discussing Kelce's status for next season during a news conference ahead of next week's NFL combine.

Reid's demeanor and positive tone when describing talks with Kelce seemed to indicate the 13-year veteran could be leaning toward re-signing with the Chiefs for at least another season instead of retiring.

"There is communication," Reid said of talks with Kelce. "That's the main thing. I've said this before: As long as there's communication, I'm good. That means people want to move forward. I think that's where Travis is."

Six weeks ago, when the Chiefs' season ended, Kelce said he was uncertain of his future. However, he vowed to make a decision for next season by early March before NFL free agency begins.

Kelce made several public appearances in the days leading up to Super Bowl LX, and several members of the Chiefs' organization say they expect him to return, which would give him another year of playing alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his best friend on the team.

"I'm not trying to put words in his mouth at all, and I try to give him some space here," Reid added. "He's been doing this a long time, and he can sort all that out as he goes forward. But we're proceeding with that."

Even at age 36, Kelce led the Chiefs in targets (108), receptions (76), yards (851), touchdowns (5) and receiving first downs (45). His base salary last season was $4.5 million, although his roster bonus was $12.5 million. Following the Chiefs' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the regular-season finale, Kelce declined to say whether he would accept a similar contract or reduced salary for the 2026 campaign.

If Kelce re-signs with the Chiefs, he will be reunited with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, whom the team brought back last month for the same job he held from 2018 to 2022. Kelce performed the best in his career under Reid and Bieniemy, who has received admiration from the tight end for his disciplined coaching style.

"It's great," Kelce said of Bieniemy's return during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast, which the tight end co-hosts with Jason Kelce, his brother. "I can't wait to see him back in the building. He's one of my favorite coaches of all time. I've had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player."

While Kelce continues his decision-making process, Mahomes has spent the past two months rehabbing after he had surgery to repair the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. Reid said Mahomes has been diligent in working with athletic trainer Julie Frymyer and is already showing progress.

"He's around here all the time," Reid said of Mahomes. "He spends a ton of time here, seven hours a day. He's in there cranking away and making progress every day. It's great to see. Julie grinds on him and makes sure he stays on task and challenges him. He keeps showing up. That's about half the battle on these things when you have these injuries.

"It's not going to be a pleasant thing. Every day, you've got to fight through it and you've got to attack the challenge of the workout and rehab. He's doing a great job with that."