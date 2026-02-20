Cowboys waive LB Logan Wilson, save $6.5M in salary cap space

Jeremy Fowler, Damien Woody and Tim Hasselbeck discuss the future of George Pickens with the Dallas Cowboys. (1:27)

FRISCO, Texas -- Acquired at the trade deadline with the hope of shoring up the linebacker spot, veteran Logan Wilson was waived by the Cowboys on Friday.

The move saves the Cowboys $6.5 million in salary cap space.

In seven games, Williams was credited with 28 tackles and a forced fumble, but he started just once. Despite the struggles at the position and the defense in general, the Cowboys kept Kenneth Murray Jr. as the starter over Wilson. In the Christmas Day win against the Washington Commanders, he did not play a snap, which was called a coaches' error in the days after the game.

The Cowboys gave up a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for Wilson. In Cincinnati, where he was voted a captain in 2025, Wilson was benched in favor of rookie Barrett Carter and led to the trade.

In parts of five seasons with the Bengals, Wilson started 65 games, intercepted 11 passes and was a key figure in their run to Super Bowl LVI where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.