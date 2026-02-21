Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Believe I deserve to be highest-paid WR

Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba said he isn't overly concerned about getting a new deal done with the Super Bowl LX-champion Seattle Seahawks. But when he does, the 2025 AP Offensive Player of the Year believes he should be the league's highest-paid wide receiver.

That would mean an extension worth more than $40 million in new-money average.

"I'm really not too pressed right now to get it done," Smith-Njigba said in a recent interview with WFAA in his hometown of Dallas. "I know my time is coming and when we get it done, it's going to be a great deal. God's timing is perfect timing, so whenever that may come, we'll be ready for it. I believe I deserve to be the highest paid in my position. Just what I give to the game and the community, I give it my all, and I think that's worth a lot more."

The Seahawks plan to try to work out new deals this offseason for Smith-Njigba and Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who were both first-round picks in 2023. Seattle can exercise a fifth-year option on both contracts by May 1.

Smith-Njigba becomes extension-eligible after the best season of his career. He set a franchise record and led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards despite Seattle running the ball at the league's highest rate. Smith-Njigba scored 10 touchdowns and made his second straight Pro Bowl before totaling 199 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games to help the Seahawks claim their second Lombardi Trophy.

The Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase became the league's highest-paid receiver in terms of annual average at $40.25 million when he signed a four-year, $161 million extension last March. The Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson ranks second at $35 million per year.

Not counting a potential option year in 2027, Smith-Njigba has one season remaining on his four-year, $14.4 million rookie contract.

"I would play this game for free," Smith-Njigba said. "I love this game so much. But you don't have to, and I'm learning to be a good businessman, and we need that check at the end of the day."