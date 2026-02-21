Sources: Cowboys agree to three-year deal with RB Williams

Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Cowboys and free-agent-to-be running back Javonte Williams reached agreement on a three-year contract that includes $16 million in guaranteed money, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Williams signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Cowboys after a four-year run with the Denver Broncos, who selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft. And he responded with a career-best season, rushing for 1,201 yards, the ninth most in the NFL even while missing the last game because of a stinger issue that bothered him for most of the season's final month.

Williams, who turns 26 in April, set career highs in yards, carries (252) and rushing touchdowns (11) after topping out at 903 yards (2021), 217 carries (2023) and four TDs (2021, '24) with the Broncos. He missed most of the 2022 season in Denver after tearing the ACL and LCL in his right knee.

His 1,201 yards were the most by a Cowboys running back since Ezekiel Elliott in 2019 (1,357). He also caught 35 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.