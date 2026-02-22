NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore dies at age 25

NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore died Saturday, according to a statement released by Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm, who coached Moore during his college career at Purdue.

Police in New Albany, Ind. told WHAS that Moore was found in a garage with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Moore was 25.

No other details were immediately available on the circumstances of Moore's death, which was also confirmed by the Floyd County Coroner, according to WLKY.

"Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach," Brohm said in his statement. "The ultimate competitor that wouldn't back down from any challenge. Rondale had a work ethic unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. We all loved Rondale, we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family, we love him very much."

A second-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, Moore had been sidelined the past two seasons because of injuries. He most recently spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, participating in their 2025 offseason and training camp, before suffering a season-ending left knee injury while returning a punt Aug. 9 in the team's preseason opener. He had missed the 2024 season after suffering a dislocated right knee while with the Atlanta Falcons.

In three seasons with the Cardinals, Moore started 23 games. He caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 52 times for 249 yards and one score.