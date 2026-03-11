Bills 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

On Thursday, the Bills finalized a trade with the Chicago Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Bills and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Kyle Allen, QB

The Bills and Allen agree to a two year-contract.

What it means: After Mitchell Trubisky, Josh Allen's backup in 2021 and 2024-25, agreed to terms with the Titans, per source, the Bills needed to add to the room. So, they turned to another former Bills backup quarterback in Kyle Allen (2023), who is also a good friend of Josh Allen's. The move shows that the team is continuing to prioritize having a veteran presence coach Joe Brady and, most importantly, Josh Allen are comfortable with in the room. With Josh Allen not missing a start since his rookie season, that stability helps brings in someone like Kyle Allen (last start in 2022).

Bradley Chubb, DE

Chubb and the Bills agree to a three-year deal.

What it means: Pass rusher was arguably the Bills' biggest need behind wide receiver before the offseason moves began, and adding Chub, who turns 30 in June, brings a veteran coming off an 8.5-sack season to Jim Leonhard's defensive line.

The team was in the mix for other pass rushers, but land on a starter, who was released by the Dolphins, for $43.5 million deal with $29 million guaranteed. In the first year of Leonhard's defense, the Bills will hope Chubb -- another year removed from a torn ACL at the end of 2023 -- can help get a pass rush going that has struggled to find consistency (27th in pass rush win rate last season).

Dee Alford, CB

The Bills and Alford agree to a three year-contract.

What it means: Alford, 28, marks the first free agent move under Leonhard. With the Bills trading nickel corner Taron Johnson to the Raiders, Alford fills a need for a nickel that fits the unit as it transitions away from the defensive system under Sean McDermott the last nine seasons. The vast majority of the snaps in his four-year NFL career (all with the Falcons) have come at nickel. Versatility is also an important skillset to this defense.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P

Wishnowsky and the Bills agree to a one-year deal.

What it means: The Bills started the 2025 season with inconsistency at punter, but after Wishnowsky joined the team beginning in Week 5, the team had more stability in the position. His 41.8 net yards per punt in 2025 were the second-most in his seven-year career. By bringing back Wishnowsky, the Bills carry over the solid play from last season and a veteran familiar now with the organization.