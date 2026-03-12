Ravens 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

J.J. Watt shares his perspective with Pat McAfee on the Ravens' decision to step away from their agreement to trade for Maxx Crosby. (0:53)

NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can now officially be signed. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

The Ravens have drawn criticism among league circles for quickly pivoting to edge rusher Trey Hendrickson after rescinding a trade for Maxx Crosby, which would have cost them first-round picks in 2026 and 2027. League sources told ESPN that the Ravens had medical concerns that arose during Crosby's physical on Tuesday.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Ravens:

Trey Hendrickson, LB

The Ravens have agreed to a four-year, $112 million deal with Hendrickson.

What it means: It took a wild turn at the start of free agency, but the Ravens landed a top-notch pass rusher in Hendrickson. Baltimore added Hendrickson quickly after the team nullified its trade for Maxx Crosby. The Ravens were lucky that Hendrickson was still available because he was clearly the best option after the team moved on from Crosby. Since 2020, Hendrickson's 74.5 sacks rank only behind Myles Garrett (95) and T.J. Watt (80.5). His 28% pass win rate on third and fourth downs since 2021 trails only Micah Parsons (31%). The biggest knock on Hendrickson is his run defense. Over the last five seasons, Hendrickson has a run stop win rate of 16%, which is last among edge rushers.

Jaylinn Hawkins, S

Hawkins and the Ravens agree to a two-year, $10 million deal.

What it means: The Ravens found their No. 3 safety in Hawkins after Alohi Gilman (Chiefs) and Ar'Darius Washington (Giants) left in free agency. Baltimore primarily plays three safeties and will team Hawkins with Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks.

With Hamilton playing closer to the line, the Ravens will need a deep safety like Hawkins, who ranked fourth among safeties last season with four interceptions. The biggest issue with Hawkins is 13 missed tackles over the past two seasons.

Tyler Huntley, QB

The Ravens and Huntley agree to a two-year, $5 million contract.

What it means: The Ravens keep Huntley, who proved that he is Baltimore's best safety net for Lamar Jackson. Last season, Huntley led the Ravens to wins over two playoffs teams in the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. The Ravens thought they had solidified the backup quarterback spot last season by signing Cooper Rush, but he was a bad fit with the Baltimore offense. Huntley stepped in and created plays with both his arm and his legs.

The Ravens' No. 2 quarterback job is an important one because Jackson has missed at least four games due to injury in three of the last five seasons.

John Simpson, G

Simpson agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Ravens.

What it means: It's no surprise that Baltimore's first free agent signing from another team is a guard. The addition of Simpson is the Ravens' first step to improving the interior of the offensive line, which is a top priority this offseason.

Last season, Baltimore's starting guards (Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees) ranked 32nd in the NFL in pass block win rate among guards. Simpson returns to Baltimore, where he started all 17 games at left guard in 2023. The concern with Simpson is discipline. He was penalized 11 times for 106 yards -- the most penalty yardage of any offensive lineman.

Chidobe Awuzie, CB

Awuzie and the Ravens agreed to a one-year deal.

What it means: The Ravens brought back Awuzie, who was among the most underrated additions last offseason. Awuzie, 30, is a solid No. 3 corner behind Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey. He proved to be one of the more dependable cover guys last season with seven passes broken up, which ranked fourth on the team. Durability is the concern with Awuzie, who hasn't played a full season since 2019. Over the last six seasons, he has missed 34 games. Awuzie is the second free agent to the retained by Baltimore, joining quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Jovaughn Gwyn, G

The Ravens signed Gwyn to a one-year deal.

What it means: The Ravens added depth to the offensive line with Gwyn, who has played nine offensive snaps in his three-year career. He reunites with Ravens offensive line coach and run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford, who coached Gwyn for the past three seasons at the Atlanta Falcons. Gwyn can also contribute to special teams.

Durham Smythe, TE

What it means: Smythe is expected to serve as the Ravens' blocking tight end. He takes over for Charlie Kolar, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. Smythe is coming from Chicago, where new Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle held the same position with the Bears. One of the reasons why Smythe was signed by Baltimore is because he knows the offensive system and can help others learn it.

Last season, Smythe blocked on 74.1% of his offensive snaps for the Bears, who had the No. 7 rushing attack in the NFL (125.7 yards per game).