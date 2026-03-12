Giants 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent deal by the New York Giants and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Likely comes from Baltimore where he has a preexisting relationship with coach John Harbaugh. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Isaiah Likely, TE

Likely joining Giants, Harbaugh on three-year deal.

What it means: The Giants are adding a weapon for young quarterback Jaxson Dart to offset the expected loss of wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Likely comes from Baltimore where he played under coach John Harbaugh. It's a scheme-defining move for the Giants. They are going to be using a lot of 12 personnel with two tight ends now with Likely and Theo Johnson on the roster. The Giants are betting on Likely taking his game to the next level with more opportunities as their "F" or move tight end who will be used all over the field.

Jordan Stout, P

Stout and the Giants have agreed to a three-year contract.

What it means: Stout is another player coming from the Baltimore-to-New York pipeline along with Harbaugh. He will reunite with Harbaugh and special teams coach Chris Horton. The addition of Stout is part of the overhaul of the Giants' specialists. Former punter Jamie Gillan will be cut and long-snapper Casey Kreiter is unlikely to return, sources told ESPN. Kicker Graham Gano also appears likely to be a cap casualty. Stout is an upgrade given he was a first-team All-Pro punter this past season while averaging 50.1 yards per punt.

Tremaine Edmunds, LB

The Giants and Edmunds agreed to a three-year contract.

What it means: There is a new quarterback of the defense for Big Blue, replacing the recently released Bobby Okereke. Edmunds is a respected veteran who has a track record of success.

The Giants weren't willing to trade for him, so they waited until he was released and then agreed to a deal after the start of free agency that includes $23.7 million guaranteed at $12 million per season. Edmunds started out last season strong, got banged up and sputtered down the stretch. But multiple sources who watched his tape said they believe he can still play at a high level despite this being his ninth professional season. He'll also become an instant leader.

Jermaine Eluemunor, OL

The Giants will re-sign Eluemunor for three years.

What it means: The Giants retain their bookend tackles to protect Jaxson Dart, with standout Andrew Thomas on the left side and Eluemunor on the right. Eluemunor, 31, was one of the big free agent wins (two years for $14 million in 2024) of the Joe Schoen era. The Giants were intent on keeping him. First, though, Eluemunor wanted to test the market, which worked to New York's advantage. A three-year deal at $13 million per season is a relative bargain for an above-average tackle. Eluemunor might not be a perfect fit in the team's new offense, but his pass protection should help keep Dart comfortable in the pocket.

Evan Neal, OT

The Giants re-signed Neal to a one-year deal.

What it means: Surprise! Don't think many people envisioned a reunion between these two sides after the past few years. Neal was a first-round pick (seventh overall) in the 2022 NFL draft who struggled on and off the field. His pass block win rate of 82.9% would rank dead last among all qualifiers at tackle during that span. But new coach John Harbaugh has given him a clean slate after he wasn't active for a single game last season. Harbaugh is excited to work with the massive offensive lineman. Neal (6-7, 340) is expected to be back at guard, where the Giants currently have an opening on the right side for a starter.

Patrick Ricard, FB

Ricard to sign with Giants on a two-year deal.

What it means: From the day the Giants hired John Harbaugh, it was inevitable they were going to add a fullback. Considering the fullback he had in Baltimore was a six-time Pro Bowl player who happened to be hitting the free agent market, it seemed obvious they would reunite. Ricard has the kind of physical, hard-nosed nature that Harbaugh likes. It will be fun to see the 300-pound fullback blocking for wrecking ball running back Cam Skattebo in the Giants' new offense.

Jason Sanders, K

Sanders has agreed to a one-year contract.

What it means: The overhaul of the Giants' specialists is almost complete. Sanders, if healthy, is the team's new kicker. Jordan Stout agreed to terms on Day 1 of the negotiating window to be the punter. Sanders is a former All-Pro kicker. Stout was an All-Pro punter this past season. Clearly, upgrading the team's specialists was a priority for new coach John Harbaugh. But Sanders, 30, is coming off a year where he did not kick because of a hip injury. The Giants do have Ben Sauls on the roster as a contingency after he made all eight of his field goal attempts as a rookie.

Isaiah Hodgins, WR

Hodgins to re-sign on a one-year deal.

What it means: Hodgins returns after rejoining the Giants midway through last season. He's a trustworthy receiver who fits the profile as a physical player who can block on the edges in the offense the Giants plan to run under Harbaugh. It's a one-year deal that won't cost the Giants much either while giving them a contingency at the position after losing Robinson to the Titans. Still, don't be surprised if the Giants still look to add another wide receiver in the second or third wave of free agency.

Washington to sign a one-year deal with the Giants.

What it means: Washington will replace Dane Belton as a versatile defensive back who contributes on special teams. He also has a connection to Harbaugh and Horton from their time together in Baltimore. Washington returned late last year after sitting out most of the season because of an Achilles injury. The hope is that he flourishes more than a year removed from the injury. And he can be used all over the field in different roles in Dennard Wilson's defense.

Greg Newsome II, CB

Newsome and the Giants agree to a one-year deal.

What it means: The Giants needed to add at least one veteran at the cornerback spot after Cor'Dale Flott chose the Tennessee Titans. Newsome is a start. It's a low-risk deal at one year for $8 million that could be worth up to $10 million, a source told ESPN. Newsome has talent. He was a first-round pick for the Browns in 2022 and played flashy his first two professional seasons. The past two years have been a struggle, though, and he was eventually traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. The Giants are betting on a bounce-back season under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who is known to be good with defensive backs.

Micah McFadden, LB

McFadden re-signs on a one-year deal.

What it means: A return for McFadden on a prove-it deal. This seemed inevitable despite outside interest, including from the crosstown rival Jets, after he missed most of last season with a foot injury. McFadden re-signed for one year and $3.75 million with an additional $2 million available in incentives. Not bad for a player who had 100-plus tackles the two seasons prior to the injury. It gives the Giants two proven veterans at the inside linebacker spots and keeps open the possibility of drafting Sonny Styles at pick No. 5. Neither McFadden nor Edmunds is a long-term answer at the position, as of now.