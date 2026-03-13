Eagles 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Ryan Clark, Domonique Foxworth, Mike Greenberg and Dan Graziano discuss whether the Eagles would be a good fit for Maxx Crosby. (2:35)

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NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which meant free agents can officially sign. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Philadelphia Eagles and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Jump to a top-50 free agent: Riq Woolen

Riq Woolen, CB

Woolen reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Eagles.

What it means: The Eagles add a playmaker to a talented cornerback room led by Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Woolen becomes the favorite to start on the outside opposite Mitchell, a post held by Adoree' Jackson last season. Woolen made the Pro Bowl his rookie year in 2022 with the Seahawks after snagging six interceptions, and he has racked up 53 passes defensed over four seasons.

His game has lacked consistency at times, which played a part in Woolen losing the starting job to Josh Jobe last season. The Eagles are betting on his considerable upside.

play 1:28 Louis Riddick applauds Eagles signing Riq Woolen Louis Riddick breaks down the Eagles' signing of CB Riq Woolen.

Braden Mann, P

The Eagles re-sign the punter to a four-year, $14 million extension, including $7 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What it means: The Eagles locked up one of the best punters in the NFL. He was sixth in the league in yards per punt (49.9), third in opponent return yards (350) and seventh in touchback rate (11.1%) last season.

Mann, 28, was a valuable piece of the operation in 2025, helping to support one of the top defenses in football, which played opposite an offense that led the league in three-and-outs.

Johnny Mundt, TE

Mundt to sign a one-year deal.

What it means: The Eagles add a much-need blocking tight end to the offense. The group really lacked in this area in 2025, playing a part in the significant dip in run game production from the season before.

Mundt, 31, has played for the Jaguars, the Rams and the Vikings over his nine-year career. He had nine catches for 111 yards this past season with Jacksonville.

Grant Calcaterra, TE

Calcaterra re-signs on a one-year deal.

What it means: Calcaterra is back in Philadelphia for a fifth season. A pass-catching tight end, Calcaterra has served mostly as Dallas Goedert's backup, posting 42 catches for 494 yards and two touchdowns over 62 games.

The tight end room is starting to take shape with the Calcaterra and Mundt signings. The big question heading into the league year was whether Goedert, a free agent, would be re-signed.

Jonathan Jones, CB

The Eagles sign Jones for a one-year deal.

What it means: The Eagles add a veteran to a loaded cornerback room. The 32-year-old Jones spent the first nine years of his career with the Patriots before joining Washington last season, where he started seven games and finished with five passes defensed. Jones has some position flexibility and provides depth behind the projected starting trio of Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and new addition Riq Woolen.

Arnold Ebiketie, LB

The Eagles sign Ebiketie to a one-year deal.

What it means: Philadelphia adds to its pass-rush rotation after losing Jaelan Phillips in free agency. Ebiketie, 27, agreed to a deal that includes $4.3 million guaranteed with a max value of $7.3 million, per Adam Schefter. He had back-to-back six-sack campaigns in 2023 and '24 before finishing with two sacks this past season in Atlanta. The Eagles will continue to look for edge rushing help to join a group that includes Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith Jr. and now Ebiketie.