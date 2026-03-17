Rams 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Adam Schefter reports that the Rams continue to load up on cornerbacks with the addition of Jaylen Watson from the Chiefs. (1:12)

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NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

The new league year began on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, which means free agents can be made official after that. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

Last Wednesday, the Rams agreed to acquire CB Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs for a package of picks that includes the No. 29 selection in the 2026 NFL draft.

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Los Angeles Rams and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Jaylen Watson, CB

The Rams and Watson agreed to a three year deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What it means: The overhaul of the Rams cornerback room continued on Monday, as the Rams and Watson agreed to a three year deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Last week, the Rams agreed to a trade for Watson's former teammate, Trent McDuffie and on Sunday agreed to terms on a record-setting contract extension. Watson is coming off the best season of his four-year career, finishing with a career-high in defensive snaps (96%), interceptions (two), and tackles (64). He also tied career-highs with his six pass breakups and two sacks.

By adding Watson, the Rams have invested in the cornerback position, significantly boosting an area that was a weakness on the roster last season.

Kam Curl, S

The Rams are resigning Curl to a three-year, $36 million contract, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

What it means: The Rams' work on their secondary continues, after agreeing to trade for cornerback McDuffie on Wednesday. This is also the second time since the start of last season that Los Angeles has brought back a member of their secondary, after signing safety Quentin Lake to a contract extension in January.

Re-signing safeties is not something the front office had typically done in recent years under coach Sean McVay, but Curl is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. The season was highlighted by two interceptions during the regular season and one during the playoffs that helped send the Rams to the NFC Championship Game.

Tyler Higbee, TE

Higbee agrees to two years with the Rams.

What it means: McVay's offense found its identity in 13 personnel (three tight ends on the field at once) last season, a change from the way his offense previously relied on 11 personnel (three wide receivers).

Higbee has been on the Rams' roster since McVay was hired as head coach in 2017 and is an important part of Los Angeles' energy on the field and sideline.

Earlier in the week, McVay said the Rams were giving Higbee the time to decide whether he wanted to play in 2026 instead of retiring and said, if he did, "then we would be very interested in continuing that relationship with him." In 10 games last season, Higbee had 25 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns for the Rams.

Joe Cardona, LS

Cardona and the Rams agree to a two-year contract.

What it means: One of the few weaknesses on the Rams' roster last season was their special teams unit, as the Rams moved on from kicker Joshua Karty and long-snapper Alex Ward during the middle of the season. The Rams brought back former long-snapper Jake McQuaide in November, but at age 37, he wasn't a long-term solution. The Rams hope they have solidified part of their special teams operation by signing Cardona to a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Cardona will be part of new special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone's unit. After spending the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, Cardona spent the 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins.

Grant Stuard, LB

The Rams and Stuard agree to a two-year deal.

What it means: The Rams signed Stuard to a two-year deal, continuing their efforts to improve their special teams unit. Stuard played for the Detroit Lions last season, playing a career-high 79% of special teams snaps. Stuard played for new Rams special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone in 2022 when he held the same role with the Indianapolis Colts. Stuard played just 13 defensive snaps for Detroit last season and is unlikely to see significant playing time on defense for Los Angeles in 2026.