Chiefs release DE Mike Danna as salary cap trimming continues

Louis Riddick and Kimberley A. Martin examine where the Chiefs should look to improve with the cap space provided by Patrick Mahomes' restructured contract. (2:08)

Where should Chiefs look to improve with savings from Mahomes' restructuring? (2:08)

Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs released veteran defensive end Mike Danna on Monday as they work to get under the salary cap by the start of the new league year in two weeks.

The move saves the Chiefs $9 million on their salary cap for the 2026 season, according to the Roster Management System.

Two-time Super Bowl champ 🫡 Thanks for everything, @M_Danna4! pic.twitter.com/GITplQiPdD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 23, 2026

The Chiefs also restructured star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' contract last week, which created $43.65 million in cap space.

The Chiefs entered the offseason more than $57 million over the cap before reworking Mahomes' deal and releasing Danna.

Danna, 28, started 14 games for the Chiefs last season and had a sack and an interception. He has started 32 games over the past three seasons.

A fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 draft, Danna has spent his entire career with the Chiefs. He has won two Super Bowl titles with Kansas City and has 23.5 sacks, including playoffs, during his NFL career.