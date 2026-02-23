Chargers C Bradley Bozeman announces retirement

Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Chargers starting center Bradley Bozeman announced on Instagram on Monday that he is retiring from the NFL.

"This game has given me so much -- lessons, lifelong friendships, and memories my family will carry forever," Bozeman said in his post. "I've poured everything I had into this journey, and I walk away grateful and proud."

A native of Roanoke, Alabama, Bozeman played college football at the University of Alabama, where he won a national championship in 2018. The Baltimore Ravens selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, and Bozeman went on to play eight years and start 110 games in his career.

Bozeman spent his final two years in Los Angeles, where he became one of the team's most beloved and respected players. But his on-field performance drew scrutiny. He was part of one of the league's worst interior lines and became a frequent target of criticism, which appeared to wear on him.

"There's things that I wish I could take back, obviously, but overall, I feel like I had a solid year. A lot of people don't think that, but a lot of people aren't in our room," Bozeman said after the season while fighting back tears. "... So for me, I'm proud of this year. I'm proud of myself."

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley offered his support of his retiring teammate.

"Great man battled every season proud teammate," Henley posted on X. "With all that's goin on in the world I hope we celebrate his retirement for the right reasons. Seeing how critical mental health can be I wish my dog a true happy retirement. congrats on a career that spanned over 8 seasons."

Bozeman had one year left on a two-year, $6.5 million contract he signed last offseason but didn't have any guaranteed money left on the deal. Bozeman's 2026 cap hit of $6.935 million will come off the Chargers' books.

The Chargers likely would have brought in competition for Bozeman regardless, but now they have a void at center, with no players under contract at the position.

L.A. is projected to have the third-most cap space ahead of free agency and could pursue Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, one of the top projected free agents and a player whom general manager Joe Hortiz had a hand in selecting in the first round of the 2022 draft.

Linderbaum was the league's second-best pass-blocking center in pass block win rate (97.2%). Bozeman ranked 30th (92.5%).