Sirianni 'can't guarantee' A.J. Brown back with Eagles in '26

PHILADELPHIA -- Coach Nick Sirianni indicated there was mutual interest between receiver A.J. Brown and the team in continuing his career with the Eagles, but neither he nor general manager Howie Roseman committed to Brown suiting up for them next season.

"Yeah, my expectation is he wants to be here. And obviously you want good players like that in your building," Sirianni said during a session with local media in front of the combine.

"As Howie said, it's hard to get good players in this league. A.J.'s a great player and A.J. is a good teammate and A.J. is a good person. Does he want to be here? Yes. Do I want him to be here? Yes."

When asked directly if Brown will be here next season, Sirianni's response was not as straightforward.

"Will A.J. be here next season? I think we're still in a spot, like, I can't guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season. I'm thinking I'm going to be the coach next season but you can't guarantee anything past tomorrow," he said.

Brown has been the subject of trade speculation this offseason following a 2025 campaign in which he openly expressed his frustration with the offensive operation.

Brown, though, called Philadelphia "home" and said he was "fortunate" to be one of the leaders on the Eagles offense during an appearance on Micah Parson's podcast during Super Bowl week, adding that he was excited about some of the coaching staff changes.

Roseman, meanwhile, reiterated his stance that it is "really hard to find great players" like Brown.

"From my perspective, we're looking to improve in all areas and you don't do that by subtracting," he said.

But Roseman indicated they would entertain trade offers for him, speaking to a broader operational philosophy.

"I think you go into the league year listening to offers for everything and anything," he said. "If someone is going to give you something you didn't anticipate and you won't even have the conversation, I don't think you're necessarily doing your job or really servicing the team you're with.

"You never know what someone is willing to do. Certainly, we've been in situations where there were guys we didn't anticipate trading that we got an offer that was too good, and then you balance it with what you can get there.

"Without getting into specifics on any player, we're always listening and we're always kind of open. There's very few things that I would shoot down without even hearing what that means, because how does it hurt to listen?"

Brown, 28, has arguably been the best receiver in Eagles history, posting two 1,400-yard seasons while helping the team to a pair of Super Bowl appearances in four years. He had 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

The Eagles would absorb a dead-cap hit of over $40 million if they deal Brown prior to June 1, compared to less than $20 million in dead cap if a trade is consummated after that date. The team acquiring Brown would be responsible for his $29 million salary in 2026 and around $4 million in guaranteed money in 2027, per the Roster Management System.