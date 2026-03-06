Chargers 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

Kris Rhim reports on the Chargers releasing Mekhi Becton, Will Dissly and Savion Washington. (0:58)

Here's a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the Los Angeles Chargers and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Tyler Biadasz, C

Biadasz, formerly a member of the Washington Commanders (2024-25) and the Dallas Cowboys (2020-24), reached a deal on March 6.

What it means: Biadasz will replace Bradley Bozeman, the Chargers' starting center for the past two seasons, who retired in February.

In Biadasz, Los Angeles signed the first player in an interior offensive line that could look completely different next season. In addition to Bozeman's retirement, left guard Zion Johnson is set to be a free agent and fetch a lucrative deal on the market. L.A. also released right guard Mekhi Becton on March 4.

Biadasz graded higher than Bozeman in both pass block (94.5%) and run block win rate (69.9%) last season. Bozeman ranked 30th in PBWR, while Biadasz finished 15th. In RBWR, Bozeman ranked 18th compared to Biadasz at 16th.