Raiders GM says he expects Maxx Crosby to stay despite trade rumors

INDIANAPOLIS -- Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek said he expects star defensive end Maxx Crosby to play for the team in 2026 amid trade speculation.

"I do," Spytek said Tuesday at the scouting combine. "... Maxx is an elite player, and I've been very upfront from the start when I got here that we're in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them."

Spytek said he has a great relationship with Crosby, adding that he has had great conversations with the 28-year-old veteran, who has been in the building every day rehabbing from offseason knee surgery.

Spytek, however, didn't say Crosby is untradeable. Just like the first draft overall pick, Spytek said the Raiders will always listen to trade offers.

"I learned a long time ago, always listen," he said. "I'm always listening."

Crosby's name once again appeared in trade rumors ahead of Super Bowl LX when Fox Sports reported that the five-time Pro Bowler was expected to be traded because he didn't want to go through another rebuild with the Raiders. The Athletic reported that Crosby was especially interested in playing for New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

New Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak's said earlier this month that he wanted Crosby to be a part of the Raiders' success moving forward. Raiders owner Mark Davis also made clear that he wants Crosby to stay in Las Vegas.

Crosby's future was in question late in the season when the club placed him on injured reserve with two games left because of a knee injury. Crosby was not pleased about the decision and left the building.

Crosby initially injured his left knee on Oct. 19 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Still, he recorded 73 tackles (28 for loss) and 10 sacks, earning his fifth Pro Bowl selection.

While Crosby has been extremely loyal to the organization, he has also expressed a determination to win at the highest level.

Las Vegas is entering a rebuild under Kubiak -- who is Crosby's fifth full-time head coach since he entered the league in 2019. Crosby has made the postseason only once.

With the Raiders having the second-most salary cap space in the league and eight draft picks -- one of them potentially being Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall -- they could change their outlook moving forward, and that could be enough for Crosby to want to stay.

"This league is littered with examples of teams that went from a top-five pick to the NFC Championship [or] a Super Bowl," Spytek said. "... We're going to build it the right way, and we'll see what comes."