Sources: Cowboys' Tyler Smith (knee) will be ready by April

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Dallas Cowboys All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith had minor cleanup surgery on his right knee after the Pro Bowl, according to sources.

Now two-plus weeks removed from the surgery, sources said he will be 100% before the start of the Cowboys offseason program in April.

Smith played in 16 games in 2025, dressing but not playing in the win against the New York Jets. The issue flared up initially during training camp but he was able to manage throughout the season.

Smith has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons and has missed just five games in his first four years.

The Cowboys made Smith, their first-round pick in 2022, the highest paid interior offensive lineman last year, signing him to a four-year extension worth $96 million.