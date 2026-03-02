Texans still backing Stroud after a polarizing three years

Texans general manager Nick Caserio joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss quarterback C.J. Stroud as well as the GM's approach the NFL combine. (2:13)

HOUSTON -- Just over two years ago, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was a guest on a podcast and ranked himself among the top five QBs in the league, based solely on the 2023 season.

A week ago, Texans GM Nick Caserio was asked about possibly trading his quarterback after online trade rumors.

Caserio shut down the possibility. But the fact he was asked reveals how far Stroud's roller-coaster career has dipped in such a short period of time.

"We are not trading the guy. He's our quarterback," Caserio said Tuesday. "He's going to be playing quarterback for the Houston Texans in 2026."

Caserio said the chatter was "moronic," but that sometimes happens when a QB struggles as badly as Stroud did in a divisional round loss to the New England Patriots in January.

Stroud threw four first-half interceptions, putting the Texans in an early hole they couldn't escape. Houston fell 28-16, squandering a season in which its defense ranked No. 2 in points allowed (17.3 per game) and looked primed for a Super Bowl push.

But despite the playoff exit ending in frustration, Stroud's three-year résumé is layered with historic highs in both the regular season and postseason.

The 2023 No. 2 pick burst onto the NFL landscape, becoming the fifth rookie to pass for 4,000 yards in a season and the first Ohio State quarterback to be named to a Pro Bowl.

In his three years, Stroud has compiled 28 regular-season wins (seventh most), a 54.9 QBR (20th), 10,876 passing yards (ninth), 25 interceptions (12th fewest among quarterbacks with at least 30 starts) and 62 touchdown passes (tied for 14th) in the regular season. And in the playoffs, he has three wins (tied for fourth in that span), 1,438 passing yards (fourth) and six touchdown passes (eighth).

But his volatility has shown up in the playoffs, too -- where his six interceptions are the most.

Stroud's regular-season and postseason performances paint the picture. He has shown he is capable of brilliance, like in 2023 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- when he threw for 470 yards (the most by a rookie) and five touchdowns, with the most important one being the game winner with 6 seconds left -- and in 2025, when he led the Texans to a 44-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens and threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns -- earning AFC Player of the Week honors.