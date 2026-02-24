C.J. Stroud trade speculation is 'moronic,' Texans GM says

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio called the trade talk regarding quarterback C.J. Stroud "moronic."

At the NFL scouting combine, Caserio shot down rumors of potentially moving Stroud and reaffirmed his commitment to his fourth-year quarterback.

"We are not trading the guy. He's our quarterback," Caserio said Tuesday. "He's going to be playing quarterback for the Houston Texans in 2026."

Stroud's name surfaced online in trade speculation after a seven-turnover playoff run, highlighted by a four-interception outing against the New England Patriots in a 28-16 divisional round loss.

The 2023 No. 2 draft pick just completed his third season, throwing for 19 touchdowns while completing 64.5% of his throws for 3,041 yards and eight interceptions in 14 games.

The Ohio State standout sat out three games because a concussion that he suffered in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos. He is eligible for a contract extension, but Caserio hasn't given any insight on whether the organization will extend him.

And while it was an effective season as the Texans went 9-5 in Stroud's regular-season starts, the overall production fell short of his outstanding rookie year.

In 2023, Stroud became the fifth rookie to pass for 4,000 yards in a season and the first Ohio State quarterback to be named to a Pro Bowl. He also led the NFL in touchdown to interception ratio (23-to-4).

There has been a consistent magnifying glass on how to revive that production for Stroud. But based on Caserio's comments, the Texans will be the ones trying to do so, not another team.

"He's been a good player and won a lot of football games," Caserio said. "Quarterback is the hardest position to play in sports. He had some ups and downs -- that's natural for a position, but overall, he's had a pretty significant impact on what we are as a program. ... He's not going anywhere."