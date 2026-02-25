2026 draft prospects get important advice from NFL rookies

Open Extended Reactions

When Tyler Shough thinks back to the 2025 offseason leading to the NFL draft, he remembers not being "on anybody's radar."

Shough endured an injury-filled college career, which lasted seven years and culminated with a solid season at Louisville. He ended up being the third quarterback drafted last year, going to the New Orleans Saints at No. 40 overall. He then played well enough to finish second to the Carolina Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

"Just don't listen to anything that anyone's saying [heading into the draft]," Shough told ESPN. "I remember when I got picked, there were probably a lot of people upset ...

"I think all the guys coming out, just go through your process, be yourself throughout the whole draft process, be authentic to who you are about your journey, about your shortcomings, all that stuff. And I think it's going to work out the way it's supposed to."

ESPN asked 36 NFL rookies to share their biggest piece of advice with 2026 draft prospects, who are gathered in Indianapolis for the annual combine. Here were some of the key pieces of advice, ranging from having a "no person" to being patient to -- conversely -- doing things at a "million miles per hour."

As far as ignoring predraft analysts, that mindset wasn't difficult for Dallas Cowboys starting right guard Tyler Booker, in part because of what he had learned from his college coach.

"As [former Alabama] Coach [Nick] Saban would say, he would call that rat poison," said Booker, the 12th overall pick. "So I don't even pay attention to that stuff."

Here's what the aspiring rookies should pay attention to, according to their future peers, as told to the reporters who cover their teams.

Designate someone to say 'No'

"I would say having a 'no' person [is the biggest piece of advice]," said Minnesota Vikings guard Donovan Jackson, who was picked No. 24 overall. "For me, that was my parents.

"I don't know if people are reaching out to me, but they tell me people are. Just have a 'no' person, because once they see you on an NFL team, they automatically think, 'Oh, he's going to provide.' You can have a 'no' person for that."

Use the slightest advantage you can find

"Find the small advantages, because everybody's good when you get here," said Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai, a seventh-rounder who made a big impact with the NFC North champs. "Even the guys that don't start, they're probably the best athletes you'll ever see.

"So find the small 1%, 2% advantages you can find, because I think those are what separates you since everyone for the most part is on the same talent level, except the freaks like Myles Garrett."

Running back Kyle Monangai rose from seventh-rounder to major contributor for the Chicago Bears. Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire

Never lose your confidence

"Just be the player that they drafted you to be," said New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou, the seventh overall pick. "Be the player that got you to this point, being able to get drafted.

"I would say there were times in training camp when I wasn't doing the best, but you just have to keep pushing on and having that next-play mentality and remind yourself that -- at least for me -- remind yourself that I'm here for a reason."

'Comparison is the thief of joy'

"A lot of people look around and have those chips on your shoulders of who was drafted higher than you," said Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson, the 46th overall pick. "Keep those in mind, but not to watch them and worry about what other people are doing, whether that's in your room, another team, a Team X teammate or whatever. But focus on what your work is and how you can get better and being the best version of yourself.

"I think comparison is the thief of joy, and so just being able to do that day in, day out. It's definitely hard, especially with social media and everything that happens nowadays and being competitive."

Tight end Terrance Ferguson had three receiving touchdowns for the Rams in 2025. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Always go hard

"I would say, just go hard at everything you do," said Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, who was the 41st overall pick. "Whether it's in the team periods, games of course, but just make sure everything you do, you're doing a million miles per hour."

Take everything one day at a time

"You're going to get to a point where you're at the combine and training and be like, 'Man I just miss playing football. I just want to know what team I'm going to be playing on. I just want to get to it,'" Booker said. "But really enjoy it, take it one day at a time and then just run your own race."

Stay patient

"That's a great question for me because I have a little brother that's in college football that hopes to get in the NFL one day," said Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen, who went No. 77 overall.

Umanmielen's brother, Princewill, is an elite pass rusher who transferred to LSU. He was third-team All-SEC last season at Ole Miss.

"What I would tell him would probably be [stay] patient and consistent," Princely said. "That's really the main things you need your rookie year for sure.''

Linebacker Princely Umanmielen had 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble for the Panthers in 2025. Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

'Listen to the vets'

"Just have confidence in yourself," said Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane, a fourth-rounder. "Never lose that.

"Also the vets are [always] doing something, getting extra work or whatever. You need to be right there with them and just listen to the vets. That's my biggest thing."

Stay balanced

"Definitely know what's ahead of you, because it's going to be a long year," said Jets tight end Mason Taylor, who went No. 42. "As long as you take care of your body, take care of yourself, and when you have off time completely disconnect from it, you'll be just fine.

"I feel like I balanced it pretty well, but off time is pretty important, just to disconnect and get away from football sometimes. It can be overwhelming."

Put more time into 'mobility' work

"I definitely would have put a lot more time into mobility stuff, like range-of-motion stuff," said Eagles defensive tackle Ty Robinson, a fourth-rounder. "I felt like I was pretty stiff in the beginning.

"Our staff is awesome at being able to help identify certain areas of where you think you can improve. ...You can't be nervous or shy to go ask people for help. That's what they're here to do. And if that means you get to help this place win then it's worth it."

'Take care of your body'

"This whole draft process, for me it was a very long process," said Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten, a fourth-rounder. "You go from training for combine, then you got pro days and then you got 30 visits and then you got rookie minicamp. Then you go straight into OTAs and stuff like that.

"It's going to be a long year. So take care of your body, stay in shape. Especially taking 30 visits, you want to work out, you want to run and keep your conditioning up. Once you hit rookie minicamp, it's rock and rolling from there.

"So once you get here, you're already beat. I think taking care of your body is the biggest thing because it's going to be a long year. I think once you take care of your body and you just do everything right, keep working out, stay in condition, it'll make it pretty easy for you."

Additional reporting by Todd Archer, Rich Cimini, Courtney Cronin, Mike DiRocco, Alaina Getzenberg, John Keim, Tim McManus, David Newton, Katherine Terrell, Kevin Seifert, Nick Wagoner and Eric Woodyard.