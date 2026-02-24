Jets to use a tag on Breece Hall if no deal reached, GM says

Field Yates and Mina Kimes speculate on what the Jets could do with the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL draft. (1:50)

The New York Jets will use one of the tags at their disposal on running back Breece Hall if they can't reach an agreement with the running back before Tuesday's deadline, general manager Darren Mougey said Tuesday.

The Jets can either use the franchise tag or the transition tag on Hall.

The franchise tag, which will be worth an estimated $14.5 million in 2026, would restrict Hall's movement in free agency and guarantee the team draft pick compensation if it doesn't match another team's offer sheet or via trade. The transition tag, which will be worth an estimated $11.7 million in 2026, would allow the Jets seven days to match any offer sheet he receives, although they would not receive draft pick compensation if they don't match.

Hall, a 2022 second-round pick, earned $10.5 million on his rookie contract. There was widespread speculation that he'd be dealt at the 2025 midseason trade deadline, but the New York Jets decided to retain him with the hope of re-signing him for 2026 and beyond. When a trade didn't happen, Hall hinted at frustration in social media posts.

Despite quarterback instability and inconsistent offensive line play, Hall has rushed for 3,398 yards over four seasons (15th in the NFL), including a career-high 1,065 in 2025. He is 14th in scrimmage yards (5,040) over that span, topping 1,358 yards in each of the past three seasons. His career touchdown total is 27 -- 18 rushing and nine receiving. He has six touchdowns of at least 42 yards.

Hall, 24, has been a durable player for the past three years, missing only two games, but he suffered an ACL tear midway through a sensational rookie season. Displaying home run speed, he was averaging 5.8 yards per rush at the time of the injury -- and he hasn't come close to duplicating that number since.

His explosive-run percentage declined last season, as did his average speed (based on GPS tracking), but he is still regarded as an explosive dual threat.

In 2025, he became the first Jets running back since 2015 to reach the 1,000-yard plateau, no easy task on a 3-14 team -- and yet he wasn't voted the team MVP by his teammates. The honor went to punt returner Isiah Williams, an eyebrow-raising outcome that sparked questions about Hall's standing in the locker room.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.