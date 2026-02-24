Panthers' Dave Canales cedes offensive playcalls to Brad Idzik

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales is surrendering playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, saying Tuesday that the change was made without pressure from general manager Dan Morgan or owner Dave Tepper.

"This is something that all of us collectively have talked about as an organization. It was my idea to come up with this," Canales said at the NFL scouting combine. "... His continuity with the system, his continuity with the players, being able to do that, I believe will be the best thing for us moving forward."

As recently as his season-ending news conference, Canales had been emphatic that he would remain the playcaller.

On Tuesday, however, Canales said several factors went into the decision to make the change. He noted several times during the season that he was so involved on the offensive side of the ball that he wasn't able to interact with officials to take advantage of opportunities.

He also noted that giving Idzik total control of calling plays will allow him to broaden his ability to coach all aspects of the team.

Canales said this decision played into the recent hire of Darrell Bevell as an associate head coach and offensive assistant. Bevell has experience calling plays with several different teams during the past 25 years, including Seattle, where he and Canales first met.

For Idzik, this will be his first opportunity to call plays in a regular-season game. He called some plays in preseason games during his first two seasons.

Canales said Idzik has been the primary designer of Carolina's offensive systems.