Packers GM Gutekunst on Micah Parsons, tush push, Josh Jacobs

INDIANAPOLIS -- Three different times by three different groups of reporters, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked if he still felt like acquiring Micah Parsons on Aug. 28 was the right move, even though the All-Pro edge rusher's season ended in December with a knee injury and the trade left the Packers without a first-round pick this year and next.

All three times, Gutekunst's answer was the same.

During a lengthy session Tuesday at the NFL combine with writers who cover the Packers, Gutekunst said he is "absolutely" glad he made the trade. During separate sessions with Wisconsin television stations and then later at the podium in the media center, Gutekunst said he had "no regrets" and "none" about the move.

However, Gutekunst did use the word "no" once when it came to Parsons -- as in he might have to be the one to tell the edge rusher he can't return from his torn left ACL whenever he wants.

Parsons said shortly after the season he thinks he can be ready within the first month of the 2026 season, but the Packers no doubt are thinking long term.

"I'm sure not only with him but a couple others, there's going to be a lot of pressing to get out there and play," Gutekunst said. "He calls me the 'No Man,' but yeah, we'll kinda see. Obviously we made a very big investment in him and protecting that investment I think is really important."

The Packers did not win a game after Parsons got hurt, ending the season with a five-game losing streak including the wild-card playoff loss to the Chicago Bears. But Gutekunst said the Parsons trade, which also included giving up defensive tackle Kenny Clark, was about more than one season.

"Players like Micah very rarely become available and the way he impacted our football team, you guys saw it," Gutekunst said. "He's a rare player that can do what he can do when he's on the field and the way he affects the game and the way he affects winning. So no regrets there and certainly expect him back better than ever once he gets rolling."

Parsons was one of several topics Gutekunst addressed during his media availability at the combine. Among the others:

Rich Bisaccia's departure

Bisaccia's decision to step away as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator more than a month after the season ended took the Packers by surprise. Despite recurring special teams issues, both Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur wanted Bisaccia back next season.

Gutekunst called it "a big loss" and added Bisaccia wanted to pursue other opportunities but did not say whether those were in coaching.

LaFleur has interviewed several candidates. According to league sources, that list includes -- but is not limited to -- Cam Achord (Giants), Tom McMahon (Raiders), Sam Sewell (Cardinals) and Kyle Wilber (Saints).

The timing of it also hurts because the Packers are now the only team with an opening at that spot, meaning the hottest candidates have been snapped up.

"This actually allows us to take our time," Gutekunst said. "When you get into that coaching cycle, sometimes you've got to move fast without knowing everything you want to know about the candidates. Right now, we don't have a lot of competition, so Matt's taking his time, being really thorough."

RB Josh Jacobs

Gutekunst said Jacobs "absolutely" will be back next season for a third year with the Packers. Jacobs, who signed a four-year, $48 million contract, is due $11.5 million in 2026. It's possible the Packers might want to restructure that deal, but it does sound like Jacobs would have to take a pay cut.

"He's a very important cog in what we're trying to do here," Gutekunst said.

Combine process

Despite not having a first-round pick, Gutekunst said the Packers haven't changed their process at the combine. In fact, he said they met on Monday with several prospects who are expected to go in the first round and possibly even in the top 20. The Packers don't pick until No. 52 overall. Only the Jaguars have to wait longer (at No. 56) to make their first pick.

The tush push

NFL competition committee co-chairman Rich McKay said Sunday he is not anticipating an attempt to ban the tush push this year.

On Tuesday, Gutekunst essentially confirmed the NFL used the Packers to propose the ban on the tush push last year.

When asked if the Packers planned to resubmit the proposal in 2026, Gutekunst said: "We don't and nobody's reached out to us about doing it, either."