Sean Payton says OC Davis Webb will be Broncos' playcaller

The Denver Broncos will have a new primary offensive playcaller in 2026.

Coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday at the NFL's scouting combine that he was ceding the role to new offensive coordinator Davis Webb.

Payton said he will still call some plays on gamedays, however.

"I think he'll be really good at it. ... I would only [cede playcalling] if I felt like it would help our team," Payton told reporters.

Payton, known as one of the NFL's top offensive minds, has been the playcaller as the head coach of both the New Orleans Saints and the Broncos.

Webb was promoted to offensive coordinator this offseason after the Broncos fired Joe Lombardi following their loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.