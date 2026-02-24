Lions' Taylor Decker indicates he's returning for 11th season

Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Taylor Decker, the team's longest-tenured player, indicated in a social media post Tuesday that he's putting off retirement to return for his 11th NFL season.

Decker, 32, shared an Instagram photo of himself running out of Lions tunnel in a black uniform with the caption: "'Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?' And I said, 'Here am I; SEND ME!' #Year11"

Decker was named to the Pro Bowl in 2024 and has appeared in 140 career games for the Lions since being selected as the 16th overall pick by Detroit in the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

He toyed with the idea of retirement toward the end of last season, when he missed the postseason while dealing with pain in his shoulder.

Ahead of Decker's post, Lions general manager Brad Holmes met with reporters at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday and said the team had engaged in discussions about Decker's future but was allowing him time to make a decision.

"Obviously Taylor, he's earned the right to have as much space as he needs to reflect on a long season, and we respect him. We give him that," Holmes said. "But obviously, with the start of the new league year coming, you want as much clarity as possible, so within these next couple of weeks we'll make sure that we have that clarity."