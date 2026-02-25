Brandon Aubrey seeking bigger deal from Cowboys, sources say

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Dallas Cowboys and the agent for Pro Bowler Brandon Aubrey are in agreement that he should be the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. The disagreement is by how much.

The Cowboys have offered a deal for Aubrey that is more than the league-best $6.4 million average per season of Kansas City's Harrison Butker, according to sources, but Aubrey's agent, Todd France, has asked for a deal closer to $10 million per season.

The negotiations started last season but have not progressed.

"It's been a journey," executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday without getting into the specifics of the talks, "but we hadn't been able to get to a point where we can all agree, so it hadn't gotten done. But we'd love to get him done."

Aubrey is set to become a restricted free agent. The Cowboys are likely to place the second-round tender on Aubrey at a cost of close to $5.8 million. Since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent, if the Cowboys put the right-of-first-refusal tender on Aubrey, then they would not receive any compensation in return if they did not match an offer made by another team.

The only restricted free agent to leave a team for a second-round pick was Wes Welker, who was ultimately traded to the New England Patriots from the Miami Dolphins for second- and seventh-round picks in 2007.

While the restricted free agent tender would have Aubrey only under contract for 2026, the Cowboys could use the franchise tag on him in 2027 to effectively keep him off the free-agent market.

Aubrey, who turns 31 next month, has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. He has made more field goals from 60 yards or more in NFL history with six. Last season, he connected on 11-of-17 field goal attempts from 50 yards or more.

For his career, he has made 112 of 127 attempts with a career-long 65-yarder. In 2025, he connected on 36 of 42 tries, and the six misses were from 51 yards or longer.