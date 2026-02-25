Jaguars, Commanders host teams for NFL's 3 London games

Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders will be the host teams for the NFL's three London games in 2026, the league announced Wednesday morning.

The Jaguars, who have played in London annually every year since 2013 except for 2020, will play two home games in London for the first time. They will play one at Wembley Stadium and another at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Commanders will play their home game at Tottenham.

Opponents and dates will be announced later, though the Jaguars are expected to play back-to-back weeks in October. The three London games are part of a record nine international games in seven countries in 2026.

"The NFL London games bring fans together from across the UK and beyond and play a key role in engaging our existing fans as well as creating new audiences and driving NFL fandom in this market," said NFL U.K. & Ireland General Manager Henry Hodgson.

This will be the 15th time the Jaguars have played in London, with all but three games at Wembley Stadium. They are 7-7, including a 2-1 record at Tottenham. This will be the third international game for the Commanders, who lost to Miami in Madrid in 2025 and tied the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium in 2016.

"Last season was my first experience in London as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and my immediate takeaway was London is undoubtedly our home away from home," head coach Liam Coen said. "We have a passionate and knowledgeable fan base in London, built over time and still growing, and we're making a positive impact with fans throughout the United Kingdom as well. That's something our organization, starting with our ownership, has worked very hard to achieve and takes great pride in further developing each season.

"With two games in London in 2026 it's going to be great fun for our fans in London as well as for everyone in Jacksonville who will be making the trip. I'm definitely looking forward to it and I know are players are happy to return as well."

The Jaguars have had an agreement with the NFL since 2023 that allows them to play an annual home game at 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium, in which they have full responsibility for the game and oversee all operations.

This will be the third time the Jaguars have played multiple games in London. The team also played two in 2023 and 2024, one as the home team at Wembley Stadium and one as the visiting team at Tottenham. The Jaguars' new stadium agreement and 30-year lease with the city included a clause that allowed the team to play up to six home games internationally from 2025-2027, with a maximum of three in 2027, when the Jaguars will play all home games away from EverBank Stadium while it undergoes a $1.4 billion renovation.

That renovation, which began in early 2025, will limit capacity at EverBank Stadium to 40,000-45,000 for 2026. The team will announce where they will play their 2027 home games -- expected to be Orlando -- as soon as the NFL approves the plan, which could come at the league's annual meeting in March in Phoenix.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Detroit would play a home game at FC Bayern Munich Stadium in Germany. Games also will be played in Madrid, Paris (New Orleans Saints), Mexico City (San Francisco 49ers), Rio de Janeiro (Dallas Cowboys), and Melbourne (Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers).