2026 NFL free agency: List of available players by team

NFL free agency is right around the corner, and the 2026 offseason is already in full swing.

The franchise tag window opened Feb. 17 and closes at 4 p.m. ET on March 3. The legal negotiation period for free agency will begin at noon ET on March 9, and players can officially sign with new teams starting at 4 p.m. ET on March 11.

Below is a complete list of the available unrestricted free agents before the start of the legal negotiating window, sorted by team. The Commanders have the most unrestricted free agents (30), while the Patriots have the fewest (six).

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

OT Kelvin Beachum

LS Aaron Brewer

TE Pharaoh Brown

DE Calais Campbell

RB Michael Carter

DE L.J. Collier

TE Josiah Deguara

WR Greg Dortch

WR Simi Fehoko

P Blake Gillikin

P Matt Haack

CB Darren Hall

G Will Hernandez

WR Zay Jones

LB J.J. Russell

S Jalen Thompson

LB Channing Tindall

OT Jonah Williams

CB Dee Alford

RB Tyler Allgeier

DE Arnold Ebiketie

LB Kaden Elliss

DE Leonard Floyd

QB Feleipe Franks

FG Zane Gonzalez

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

DE Khalid Kareem

LB DeAngelo Malone

DT David Onyemata

P Bradley Pinion

TE Kyle Pitts Sr.

TE Teagan Quitoriano

QB Easton Stick

DE Kentavius Street

OT Elijah Wilkinson

LB Josh Woods

CB Chidobe Awuzie

DT Taven Bryan

G Daniel Faalele

S Alohi Gilman

WR DeAndre Hopkins

LB Jake Hummel

QB Tyler Huntley

DE Dre'Mont Jones

TE Charlie Kolar

TE Isaiah Likely

C Tyler Linderbaum

OT Joseph Noteboom

LB David Ojabo

FB Patrick Ricard

P Jordan Stout

DT Brent Urban

LB Kyle Van Noy

WR Tylan Wallace

CB Ar'Darius Washington

DE Joey Bosa

WR Brandin Cooks

WR Gabe Davis

G David Edwards

DE AJ Epenesa

LB Sam Franklin Jr.

FB Reggie Gilliam

S Damar Hamlin

DT DaQuan Jones

CB Cam Lewis

DT Phidarian Mathis

C Connor McGovern

LB Matt Milano

DE Larry Ogunjobi

DT Jordan Phillips

S Jordan Poyer

PK Matt Prater

S Darnell Savage

LB Shaq Thompson

QB Mitchell Trubisky

CB Tre'Davious White

P Mitch Wishnowsky

LB Krys Barnes

G Brady Christensen

C Austin Corbett

G Jake Curhan

RB Rico Dowdle

CB Akayleb Evans

LB Trevis Gipson

LS JJ Jansen

P Sam Martin

CB Damarri Mathis

C Cade Mays

WR David Moore

OT Yosh Nijman

CB Robert Rochell

LB Christian Rozeboom

S Nick Scott

LB Isaiah Simmons

LB D.J. Wonnum

C Ryan Bates

DT Andrew Billings

S Jaquan Brisker

S Kevin Byard III

LS Scott Daly

WR Devin Duvernay

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S Elijah Hicks

RB Travis Homer

LB D'Marco Jackson

CB Jaylon Jones

OT Braxton Jones

QB Case Keenum

CB Nick McCloud

S Jonathan Owens

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

LB Dominique Robinson

TE Durham Smythe

LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

DT Chris Williams

CB Nahshon Wright

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

S Tycen Anderson

LB Brian Asamoah II

CB Jalen Davis

TE Noah Fant

QB Joe Flacco

DE Trey Hendrickson

DE Joseph Ossai

G Lucas Patrick

G Dalton Risner

DE Cam Sample

S Geno Stone

CB Cam Taylor-Britt

G Cordell Volson

CB Marco Wilson

CB Tre Avery

LB Jerome Baker

G Joel Bitonio

P Corey Bojorquez

LB Devin Bush

WR DeAndre Carter

CB Martin Emerson Jr.

RB Jerome Ford

DT Shelby Harris

G Teven Jenkins

S Rayshawn Jenkins

C Ethan Pocic

OT Cam Robinson

CB D'Angelo Ross

DE Cameron Thomas

RB Trayveon Williams

OT Hakeem Adeniji

CB Corey Ballentine

LB Jadeveon Clowney

LB Dante Fowler Jr.

CB C.J. Goodwin

G Rob Jones

LB Kenneth Murray Jr.

WR George Pickens

LB Jack Sanborn

RB Miles Sanders

WR Jalen Tolbert

DE Payton Turner

RB Javonte Williams

LB Sam Williams

S Donovan Wilson

FB Michael Burton

RB J.K. Dobbins

QB Sam Ehlinger

DT John Franklin-Myers

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

S P.J. Locke

C Sam Mustipher

RB Adam Prentice

LB Alex Singleton

LB Justin Strnad

TE Adam Trautman

QB Kyle Allen

LB Alex Anzalone

G Kayode Awosika

C Trystan Colon

LB Zach Cunningham

DE Marcus Davenport

TE Anthony Firkser

OT Jamarco Jones

DT Roy Lopez

CB Avonte Maddox

CB Arthur Maulet

S Jalen Mills

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

WR Kalif Raymond

DT DJ Reader

CB Amik Robertson

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

LB Grant Stuard

S Daniel Thomas

S Ezekiel Turner

CB Rock Ya-Sin

TE Shane Zylstra

WR Romeo Doubs

LB Kingsley Enagbare

TE John FitzPatrick

LB Nick Niemann

G Sean Rhyan

LB Quay Walker

OT Rasheed Walker

LB Kristian Welch

QB Malik Willis

DE Denico Autry

DE Derek Barnett

WR Braxton Berrios

OT Trent Brown

TE Harrison Bryant

CB Myles Bryant

RB Nick Chubb

LB Damone Clark

DT Folorunso Fatukasi

LB Christian Harris

G Ed Ingram

DT Naquan Jones

WR Christian Kirk

RB Dare Ogunbowale

DT Sheldon Rankins

DT Tim Settle Jr.

LB E.J. Speed

S M.J. Stewart

P Tommy Townsend

RB Ameer Abdullah

RB Salvon Ahmed

TE Mo Alie-Cox

S Nick Cross

DE Samson Ebukam

DT Neville Gallimore

DT Eric Johnson II

LB Buddy Johnson

QB Daniel Jones

CB Chris Lammons

DE Tyquan Lewis

S George Odum

TE Drew Ogletree

DE Kwity Paye

LB Jacob Phillips

WR Alec Pierce

G Danny Pinter

LB Germaine Pratt

OT Braden Smith

S Rodney Thomas II

WR Laquon Treadwell

DE Chris Wormley

CB Montaric Brown

WR Dyami Brown

RB DeeJay Dallas

DT Matt Dickerson

RB Travis Etienne Jr.

LB Dennis Gardeck

DT Austin Johnson

LB Devin Lloyd

TE Quintin Morris

CB Greg Newsome II

LB Emmanuel Ogbah

WR Tim Patrick

DE Dawuane Smoot

S Andrew Wingard

WR Hollywood Brown

S Deon Bush

LB Leo Chenal

LB Jack Cochrane

S Bryan Cook

S Mike Edwards

RB Kareem Hunt

S Nazeeh Johnson

TE Travis Kelce

QB Gardner Minshew

DT Derrick Nnadi

DE Charles Omenihu

RB Isiah Pacheco

DE Mike Pennel

RB Dameon Pierce

DE Janarius Robinson

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Tyquan Thornton

DE Jerry Tillery

TE Robert Tonyan

CB Jaylen Watson

CB Joshua Williams

LS James Winchester

WR Keenan Allen

TE Tyler Conklin

DE Da'Shawn Hand

RB Najee Harris

LS Josh Harris

OT Bobby Hart

RB Hassan Haskins

C Andre James

S Tony Jefferson

G Zion Johnson

QB Trey Lance

CB Deane Leonard

LB Khalil Mack

DT Otito Ogbonnia

LB Odafe Oweh

OT Trevor Penning

LB Denzel Perryman

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

OT Trey Pipkins III

G Jamaree Salyer

CB Benjamin St-Juste

WR Tutu Atwell

S Kam Curl

CB Cobie Durant

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE Tyler Higbee

OL D.J. Humphries

CB Derion Kendrick

CB Roger McCreary

LS Jake McQuaide

OL David Quessenberry

LB Troy Reeder

RB Ronnie Rivers

TE Nick Vannett

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

S Jamal Adams

WR Alex Bachman

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

PK Daniel Carlson

S Terrell Edmunds

OT Stone Forsythe

CB Darnay Holmes

CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.

LB Malcolm Koonce

WR Tyler Lockett

RB Raheem Mostert

G Dylan Parham

QB Kenny Pickett

LB Jon Rhattigan

LB Elandon Roberts

CB Eric Stokes

TE Ian Thomas

RB Zamir White

LB Devin White

P Jake Bailey

LB Quinton Bell

OT Larry Borom

LB K.J. Britt

G Daniel Brunskill

CB Artie Burns

OT Yodny Cajuste

CB Elijah Campbell

LS Joe Cardona

S Ashtyn Davis

CB Rasul Douglas

TE Greg Dulcich

WR Dee Eskridge

LB Willie Gay Jr.

CB A.J. Green III

G Germain Ifedi

LB Caleb Johnson

CB Jack Jones

DT Benito Jones

CB Kader Kohou

OT Kendall Lamm

RB Alexander Mattison

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

PK Riley Patterson

G Cole Strange

TE Darren Waller

QB Zach Wilson

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

RB Ty Chandler

LS Andrew DePaola

RB C.J. Ham

CB Fabian Moreau

WR Jalen Nailor

OT Matt Nelson

CB Jeff Okudah

QB Brett Rypien

OT Justin Skule

CB Tavierre Thomas

QB Carson Wentz

LB Eric Wilson

QB John Wolford

P Ryan Wright

LB K'Lavon Chaisson

S Jaylinn Hawkins

TE Austin Hooper

OT Vederian Lowe

OT Thayer Munford Jr.

DT Khyiris Tonga

CB Ugo Amadi

DE Jonathan Bullard

S Terrell Burgess

C Will Clapp

CB Michael Davis

LB Demario Davis

C Luke Fortner

TE Taysom Hill

DE Cameron Jordan

TE Foster Moreau

WR Dante Pettis

G Dillon Radunz

DT John Ridgeway III

LB Chris Rumph II

TE Jack Stoll

CB Alontae Taylor

DE Jonah Williams

OT Landon Young

TE Daniel Bellinger

S Dane Belton

DT D.J. Davidson

DE Victor Dimukeje

OT Jermaine Eluemunor

G Joshua Ezeudu

S Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

CB Cor'Dale Flott

LB Neville Hewitt

WR Isaiah Hodgins

LS Casey Kreiter

TE Chris Manhertz

LB Micah McFadden

OT Evan Neal

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

WR Gunner Olszewski

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

C Austin Schlottmann

OT Aaron Stinnie

G Greg Van Roten

QB Russell Wilson

S Tony Adams

TE Andrew Beck

CB Kris Boyd

S Andre Cisco

DE Micheal Clemons

WR Josh Reynolds

PK Nick Folk

RB Breece Hall

RB Khalil Herbert

WR Tyler Johnson

OT Max Mitchell

RB Kene Nwangwu

OT Chukwuma Okorafor

CB Isaiah Oliver

DT Khalen Saunders

G John Simpson

TE Stone Smartt

CB Ja'Sir Taylor

QB Tyrod Taylor

DT Jay Tufele

G Alijah Vera-Tucker

LB Mykal Walker

LB Quincy Williams

TE Jelani Woods

S Reed Blankenship

TE Grant Calcaterra

LB Nakobe Dean

RB AJ Dillon

WR Jahan Dotson

S Marcus Epps

TE Dallas Goedert

TE Kylen Granson

QB Sam Howell

CB Adoree' Jackson

OT Fred Johnson

P Braden Mann

LB Azeez Ojulari

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

LB Jaelan Phillips

OT Matt Pryor

C Brett Toth

DE Joshua Uche

WR Calvin Austin III

S Chuck Clark

OT Jack Driscoll

S Kyle Dugger

DT Daniel Ekuale

RB Kenneth Gainwell

RB Connor Heyward

LB Cole Holcomb

S Miles Killebrew

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk

DE Dean Lowry

WR Scotty Miller

TE Donald Parham Jr.

G Andrus Peat

S Jabrill Peppers

CB James Pierre

QB Aaron Rodgers

CB Asante Samuel Jr.

G Max Scharping

G Isaac Seumalo

WR Adam Thielen

QB Skylar Thompson

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

G Ben Bartch

WR Kendrick Bourne

G Spencer Burford

DT Jordan Elliott

DE Clelin Ferrell

LB Luke Gifford

DT Kevin Givens

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

C Matt Hennessy

WR Jauan Jennings

LB Eric Kendricks

WR Skyy Moore

P Thomas Morstead

PK Eddy Pineiro

S Jason Pinnock

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

LB Curtis Robinson

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

WR Trent Taylor

LB Garret Wallow

LS Jon Weeks

S Coby Bryant

CB Josh Jobe

G Josh Jones

LB Boye Mafe

WR Rashid Shaheed

LB Chazz Surratt

RB Kenneth Walker III

CB Riq Woolen

WR Dareke Young

QB Teddy Bridgewater

LB Lavonte David

CB Jamel Dean

WR Mike Evans

G Dan Feeney

DT Greg Gaines

S J.T. Gray

DE Logan Hall

OT Charlie Heck

LB Deion Jones

G Mike Jordan

TE Ko Kieft

TE Cade Otton

LB Haason Reddick

WR Sterling Shepard

CB Kindle Vildor

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

RB Rachaad White

QB Brandon Allen

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

LB Joe Bachie

RB Julius Chestnut

LS Morgan Cox

CB Kaiir Elam

G Blake Hance

P Johnny Hekker

WR Van Jefferson

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

LB Arden Key

G Corey Levin

DT James Lynch

TE Chig Okonkwo

WR James Proche II

PK Joey Slye

OT Olisaemeka Udoh

DE Jihad Ward

G Kevin Zeitler

WR Noah Brown

WR Treylon Burks

DT Sheldon Day

QB Jeff Driskel

RB Chase Edmonds

RB Austin Ekeler

TE Zach Ertz

OT George Fant

DT Eddie Goldman

CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.

DE Jalyn Holmes

CB Noah Igbinoghene

LB Drake Jackson

QB Josh Johnson

CB Jonathan Jones

QB Marcus Mariota

DE Jacob Martin

RB Jeremy McNichols

LB Von Miller

WR Chris Moore

OT Lucas Niang

G Chris Paul

WR Deebo Samuel

OT Trent Scott

LB Preston Smith

DT Shy Tuttle

LB Bobby Wagner

P Tress Way

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

G Andrew Wylie