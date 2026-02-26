2026 NFL free agency: List of available players by team

        <
          NFL free agency is right around the corner, and the 2026 offseason is already in full swing.

          The franchise tag window opened Feb. 17 and closes at 4 p.m. ET on March 3. The legal negotiation period for free agency will begin at noon ET on March 9, and players can officially sign with new teams starting at 4 p.m. ET on March 11.

          Below is a complete list of the available unrestricted free agents before the start of the legal negotiating window, sorted by team. The Commanders have the most unrestricted free agents (30), while the Patriots have the fewest (six).

          Arizona Cardinals

          OT Kelvin Beachum
          LS Aaron Brewer
          TE Pharaoh Brown
          DE Calais Campbell
          RB Michael Carter
          DE L.J. Collier
          TE Josiah Deguara
          WR Greg Dortch
          WR Simi Fehoko
          P Blake Gillikin
          P Matt Haack
          CB Darren Hall
          G Will Hernandez
          WR Zay Jones
          LB J.J. Russell
          S Jalen Thompson
          LB Channing Tindall
          OT Jonah Williams

          Atlanta Falcons

          CB Dee Alford
          RB Tyler Allgeier
          DE Arnold Ebiketie
          LB Kaden Elliss
          DE Leonard Floyd
          QB Feleipe Franks
          FG Zane Gonzalez
          S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
          DE Khalid Kareem
          LB DeAngelo Malone
          DT David Onyemata
          P Bradley Pinion
          TE Kyle Pitts Sr.
          TE Teagan Quitoriano
          QB Easton Stick
          DE Kentavius Street
          OT Elijah Wilkinson
          LB Josh Woods

          Baltimore Ravens

          CB Chidobe Awuzie
          DT Taven Bryan
          G Daniel Faalele
          S Alohi Gilman
          WR DeAndre Hopkins
          LB Jake Hummel
          QB Tyler Huntley
          DE Dre'Mont Jones
          TE Charlie Kolar
          TE Isaiah Likely
          C Tyler Linderbaum
          OT Joseph Noteboom
          LB David Ojabo
          FB Patrick Ricard
          P Jordan Stout
          DT Brent Urban
          LB Kyle Van Noy
          WR Tylan Wallace
          CB Ar'Darius Washington

          Buffalo Bills

          DE Joey Bosa
          WR Brandin Cooks
          WR Gabe Davis
          G David Edwards
          DE AJ Epenesa
          LB Sam Franklin Jr.
          FB Reggie Gilliam
          S Damar Hamlin
          DT DaQuan Jones
          CB Cam Lewis
          DT Phidarian Mathis
          C Connor McGovern
          LB Matt Milano
          DE Larry Ogunjobi
          DT Jordan Phillips
          S Jordan Poyer
          PK Matt Prater
          S Darnell Savage
          LB Shaq Thompson
          QB Mitchell Trubisky
          CB Tre'Davious White
          P Mitch Wishnowsky

          Carolina Panthers

          LB Krys Barnes
          G Brady Christensen
          C Austin Corbett
          G Jake Curhan
          RB Rico Dowdle
          CB Akayleb Evans
          LB Trevis Gipson
          LS JJ Jansen
          P Sam Martin
          CB Damarri Mathis
          C Cade Mays
          WR David Moore
          OT Yosh Nijman
          CB Robert Rochell
          LB Christian Rozeboom
          S Nick Scott
          LB Isaiah Simmons
          LB D.J. Wonnum

          Chicago Bears

          C Ryan Bates
          DT Andrew Billings
          S Jaquan Brisker
          S Kevin Byard III
          LS Scott Daly
          WR Devin Duvernay
          S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
          S Elijah Hicks
          RB Travis Homer
          LB D'Marco Jackson
          CB Jaylon Jones
          OT Braxton Jones
          QB Case Keenum
          CB Nick McCloud
          S Jonathan Owens
          LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
          LB Dominique Robinson
          TE Durham Smythe
          LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
          DT Chris Williams
          CB Nahshon Wright
          WR Olamide Zaccheaus

          Cincinnati Bengals

          S Tycen Anderson
          LB Brian Asamoah II
          CB Jalen Davis
          TE Noah Fant
          QB Joe Flacco
          DE Trey Hendrickson
          DE Joseph Ossai
          G Lucas Patrick
          G Dalton Risner
          DE Cam Sample
          S Geno Stone
          CB Cam Taylor-Britt
          G Cordell Volson
          CB Marco Wilson

          Cleveland Browns

          CB Tre Avery
          LB Jerome Baker
          G Joel Bitonio
          P Corey Bojorquez
          LB Devin Bush
          WR DeAndre Carter
          CB Martin Emerson Jr.
          RB Jerome Ford
          DT Shelby Harris
          G Teven Jenkins
          S Rayshawn Jenkins
          C Ethan Pocic
          OT Cam Robinson
          CB D'Angelo Ross
          DE Cameron Thomas
          RB Trayveon Williams

          Dallas Cowboys

          OT Hakeem Adeniji
          CB Corey Ballentine
          LB Jadeveon Clowney
          LB Dante Fowler Jr.
          CB C.J. Goodwin
          G Rob Jones
          LB Kenneth Murray Jr.
          WR George Pickens
          LB Jack Sanborn
          RB Miles Sanders
          WR Jalen Tolbert
          DE Payton Turner
          RB Javonte Williams
          LB Sam Williams
          S Donovan Wilson

          Denver Broncos

          FB Michael Burton
          RB J.K. Dobbins
          QB Sam Ehlinger
          DT John Franklin-Myers
          WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
          S P.J. Locke
          C Sam Mustipher
          RB Adam Prentice
          LB Alex Singleton
          LB Justin Strnad
          TE Adam Trautman

          Detroit Lions

          QB Kyle Allen
          LB Alex Anzalone
          G Kayode Awosika
          C Trystan Colon
          LB Zach Cunningham
          DE Marcus Davenport
          TE Anthony Firkser
          OT Jamarco Jones
          DT Roy Lopez
          CB Avonte Maddox
          CB Arthur Maulet
          S Jalen Mills
          DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
          WR Kalif Raymond
          DT DJ Reader
          CB Amik Robertson
          LB Malcolm Rodriguez
          LB Grant Stuard
          S Daniel Thomas
          S Ezekiel Turner
          CB Rock Ya-Sin
          TE Shane Zylstra

          Green Bay Packers

          WR Romeo Doubs
          LB Kingsley Enagbare
          TE John FitzPatrick
          LB Nick Niemann
          G Sean Rhyan
          LB Quay Walker
          OT Rasheed Walker
          LB Kristian Welch
          QB Malik Willis

          Houston Texans

          DE Denico Autry
          DE Derek Barnett
          WR Braxton Berrios
          OT Trent Brown
          TE Harrison Bryant
          CB Myles Bryant
          RB Nick Chubb
          LB Damone Clark
          DT Folorunso Fatukasi
          LB Christian Harris
          G Ed Ingram
          DT Naquan Jones
          WR Christian Kirk
          RB Dare Ogunbowale
          DT Sheldon Rankins
          DT Tim Settle Jr.
          LB E.J. Speed
          S M.J. Stewart
          P Tommy Townsend

          Indianapolis Colts

          RB Ameer Abdullah
          RB Salvon Ahmed
          TE Mo Alie-Cox
          S Nick Cross
          DE Samson Ebukam
          DT Neville Gallimore
          DT Eric Johnson II
          LB Buddy Johnson
          QB Daniel Jones
          CB Chris Lammons
          DE Tyquan Lewis
          S George Odum
          TE Drew Ogletree
          DE Kwity Paye
          LB Jacob Phillips
          WR Alec Pierce
          G Danny Pinter
          LB Germaine Pratt
          OT Braden Smith
          S Rodney Thomas II
          WR Laquon Treadwell
          DE Chris Wormley

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          CB Montaric Brown
          WR Dyami Brown
          RB DeeJay Dallas
          DT Matt Dickerson
          RB Travis Etienne Jr.
          LB Dennis Gardeck
          DT Austin Johnson
          LB Devin Lloyd
          TE Quintin Morris
          CB Greg Newsome II
          LB Emmanuel Ogbah
          WR Tim Patrick
          DE Dawuane Smoot
          S Andrew Wingard

          Kansas City Chiefs

          WR Hollywood Brown
          S Deon Bush
          LB Leo Chenal
          LB Jack Cochrane
          S Bryan Cook
          S Mike Edwards
          RB Kareem Hunt
          S Nazeeh Johnson
          TE Travis Kelce
          QB Gardner Minshew
          DT Derrick Nnadi
          DE Charles Omenihu
          RB Isiah Pacheco
          DE Mike Pennel
          RB Dameon Pierce
          DE Janarius Robinson
          WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
          WR Tyquan Thornton
          DE Jerry Tillery
          TE Robert Tonyan
          CB Jaylen Watson
          CB Joshua Williams
          LS James Winchester

          Los Angeles Chargers

          WR Keenan Allen
          TE Tyler Conklin
          DE Da'Shawn Hand
          RB Najee Harris
          LS Josh Harris
          OT Bobby Hart
          RB Hassan Haskins
          C Andre James
          S Tony Jefferson
          G Zion Johnson
          QB Trey Lance
          CB Deane Leonard
          LB Khalil Mack
          DT Otito Ogbonnia
          LB Odafe Oweh
          OT Trevor Penning
          LB Denzel Perryman
          LB Del'Shawn Phillips
          OT Trey Pipkins III
          G Jamaree Salyer
          CB Benjamin St-Juste

          Los Angeles Rams

          WR Tutu Atwell
          S Kam Curl
          CB Cobie Durant
          QB Jimmy Garoppolo
          TE Tyler Higbee
          OL D.J. Humphries
          CB Derion Kendrick
          CB Roger McCreary
          LS Jake McQuaide
          OL David Quessenberry
          LB Troy Reeder
          RB Ronnie Rivers
          TE Nick Vannett
          CB Ahkello Witherspoon

          Las Vegas Raiders

          S Jamal Adams
          WR Alex Bachman
          LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
          PK Daniel Carlson
          S Terrell Edmunds
          OT Stone Forsythe
          CB Darnay Holmes
          CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.
          LB Malcolm Koonce
          WR Tyler Lockett
          RB Raheem Mostert
          G Dylan Parham
          QB Kenny Pickett
          LB Jon Rhattigan
          LB Elandon Roberts
          CB Eric Stokes
          TE Ian Thomas
          RB Zamir White
          LB Devin White

          Miami Dolphins

          P Jake Bailey
          LB Quinton Bell
          OT Larry Borom
          LB K.J. Britt
          G Daniel Brunskill
          CB Artie Burns
          OT Yodny Cajuste
          CB Elijah Campbell
          LS Joe Cardona
          S Ashtyn Davis
          CB Rasul Douglas
          TE Greg Dulcich
          WR Dee Eskridge
          LB Willie Gay Jr.
          CB A.J. Green III
          G Germain Ifedi
          LB Caleb Johnson
          CB Jack Jones
          DT Benito Jones
          CB Kader Kohou
          OT Kendall Lamm
          RB Alexander Mattison
          CB Ifeatu Melifonwu
          PK Riley Patterson
          G Cole Strange
          TE Darren Waller
          QB Zach Wilson
          WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

          Minnesota Vikings

          RB Ty Chandler
          LS Andrew DePaola
          RB C.J. Ham
          CB Fabian Moreau
          WR Jalen Nailor
          OT Matt Nelson
          CB Jeff Okudah
          QB Brett Rypien
          OT Justin Skule
          CB Tavierre Thomas
          QB Carson Wentz
          LB Eric Wilson
          QB John Wolford
          P Ryan Wright

          New England Patriots

          LB K'Lavon Chaisson
          S Jaylinn Hawkins
          TE Austin Hooper
          OT Vederian Lowe
          OT Thayer Munford Jr.
          DT Khyiris Tonga

          New Orleans Saints

          CB Ugo Amadi
          DE Jonathan Bullard
          S Terrell Burgess
          C Will Clapp
          CB Michael Davis
          LB Demario Davis
          C Luke Fortner
          TE Taysom Hill
          DE Cameron Jordan
          TE Foster Moreau
          WR Dante Pettis
          G Dillon Radunz
          DT John Ridgeway III
          LB Chris Rumph II
          TE Jack Stoll
          CB Alontae Taylor
          DE Jonah Williams
          OT Landon Young

          New York Giants

          TE Daniel Bellinger
          S Dane Belton
          DT D.J. Davidson
          DE Victor Dimukeje
          OT Jermaine Eluemunor
          G Joshua Ezeudu
          S Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
          CB Cor'Dale Flott
          LB Neville Hewitt
          WR Isaiah Hodgins
          LS Casey Kreiter
          TE Chris Manhertz
          LB Micah McFadden
          OT Evan Neal
          DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
          WR Gunner Olszewski
          WR Wan'Dale Robinson
          C Austin Schlottmann
          OT Aaron Stinnie
          G Greg Van Roten
          QB Russell Wilson

          New York Jets

          S Tony Adams
          TE Andrew Beck
          CB Kris Boyd
          S Andre Cisco
          DE Micheal Clemons
          WR Josh Reynolds
          PK Nick Folk
          RB Breece Hall
          RB Khalil Herbert
          WR Tyler Johnson
          OT Max Mitchell
          RB Kene Nwangwu
          OT Chukwuma Okorafor
          CB Isaiah Oliver
          DT Khalen Saunders
          G John Simpson
          TE Stone Smartt
          CB Ja'Sir Taylor
          QB Tyrod Taylor
          DT Jay Tufele
          G Alijah Vera-Tucker
          LB Mykal Walker
          LB Quincy Williams
          TE Jelani Woods

          Philadelphia Eagles

          S Reed Blankenship
          TE Grant Calcaterra
          LB Nakobe Dean
          RB AJ Dillon
          WR Jahan Dotson
          S Marcus Epps
          TE Dallas Goedert
          TE Kylen Granson
          QB Sam Howell
          CB Adoree' Jackson
          OT Fred Johnson
          P Braden Mann
          LB Azeez Ojulari
          DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
          LB Jaelan Phillips
          OT Matt Pryor
          C Brett Toth
          DE Joshua Uche

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          WR Calvin Austin III
          S Chuck Clark
          OT Jack Driscoll
          S Kyle Dugger
          DT Daniel Ekuale
          RB Kenneth Gainwell
          RB Connor Heyward
          LB Cole Holcomb
          S Miles Killebrew
          DT Isaiahh Loudermilk
          DE Dean Lowry
          WR Scotty Miller
          TE Donald Parham Jr.
          G Andrus Peat
          S Jabrill Peppers
          CB James Pierre
          QB Aaron Rodgers
          CB Asante Samuel Jr.
          G Max Scharping
          G Isaac Seumalo
          WR Adam Thielen
          QB Skylar Thompson
          WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

          San Francisco 49ers

          G Ben Bartch
          WR Kendrick Bourne
          G Spencer Burford
          DT Jordan Elliott
          DE Clelin Ferrell
          LB Luke Gifford
          DT Kevin Givens
          DE Yetur Gross-Matos
          C Matt Hennessy
          WR Jauan Jennings
          LB Eric Kendricks
          WR Skyy Moore
          P Thomas Morstead
          PK Eddy Pineiro
          S Jason Pinnock
          RB Brian Robinson Jr.
          LB Curtis Robinson
          RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
          WR Trent Taylor
          LB Garret Wallow
          LS Jon Weeks

          Seattle Seahawks

          S Coby Bryant
          CB Josh Jobe
          G Josh Jones
          LB Boye Mafe
          WR Rashid Shaheed
          LB Chazz Surratt
          RB Kenneth Walker III
          CB Riq Woolen
          WR Dareke Young

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          QB Teddy Bridgewater
          LB Lavonte David
          CB Jamel Dean
          WR Mike Evans
          G Dan Feeney
          DT Greg Gaines
          S J.T. Gray
          DE Logan Hall
          OT Charlie Heck
          LB Deion Jones
          G Mike Jordan
          TE Ko Kieft
          TE Cade Otton
          LB Haason Reddick
          WR Sterling Shepard
          CB Kindle Vildor
          LB Anthony Walker Jr.
          RB Rachaad White

          Tennessee Titans

          QB Brandon Allen
          CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
          LB Joe Bachie
          RB Julius Chestnut
          LS Morgan Cox
          CB Kaiir Elam
          G Blake Hance
          P Johnny Hekker
          WR Van Jefferson
          DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
          LB Arden Key
          G Corey Levin
          DT James Lynch
          TE Chig Okonkwo
          WR James Proche II
          PK Joey Slye
          OT Olisaemeka Udoh
          DE Jihad Ward
          G Kevin Zeitler

          Washington Commanders

          WR Noah Brown
          WR Treylon Burks
          DT Sheldon Day
          QB Jeff Driskel
          RB Chase Edmonds
          RB Austin Ekeler
          TE Zach Ertz
          OT George Fant
          DT Eddie Goldman
          CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
          DE Jalyn Holmes
          CB Noah Igbinoghene
          LB Drake Jackson
          QB Josh Johnson
          CB Jonathan Jones
          QB Marcus Mariota
          DE Jacob Martin
          RB Jeremy McNichols
          LB Von Miller
          WR Chris Moore
          OT Lucas Niang
          G Chris Paul
          WR Deebo Samuel
          OT Trent Scott
          LB Preston Smith
          DT Shy Tuttle
          LB Bobby Wagner
          P Tress Way
          DE Deatrich Wise Jr.
          G Andrew Wylie