2026 NFL free agency: List of available players by team

NFL free agency is right around the corner, and the 2026 offseason is already in full swing.
The franchise tag window opened Feb. 17 and closes at 4 p.m. ET on March 3. The legal negotiation period for free agency will begin at noon ET on March 9, and players can officially sign with new teams starting at 4 p.m. ET on March 11.
Below is a complete list of the available unrestricted free agents before the start of the legal negotiating window, sorted by team. The Commanders have the most unrestricted free agents (30), while the Patriots have the fewest (six).
Jump to a team:
ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN
CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND
JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN
NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF
SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
Arizona Cardinals
OT Kelvin Beachum
LS Aaron Brewer
TE Pharaoh Brown
DE Calais Campbell
RB Michael Carter
DE L.J. Collier
TE Josiah Deguara
WR Greg Dortch
WR Simi Fehoko
P Blake Gillikin
P Matt Haack
CB Darren Hall
G Will Hernandez
WR Zay Jones
LB J.J. Russell
S Jalen Thompson
LB Channing Tindall
OT Jonah Williams
Atlanta Falcons
CB Dee Alford
RB Tyler Allgeier
DE Arnold Ebiketie
LB Kaden Elliss
DE Leonard Floyd
QB Feleipe Franks
FG Zane Gonzalez
S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
DE Khalid Kareem
LB DeAngelo Malone
DT David Onyemata
P Bradley Pinion
TE Kyle Pitts Sr.
TE Teagan Quitoriano
QB Easton Stick
DE Kentavius Street
OT Elijah Wilkinson
LB Josh Woods
Baltimore Ravens
CB Chidobe Awuzie
DT Taven Bryan
G Daniel Faalele
S Alohi Gilman
WR DeAndre Hopkins
LB Jake Hummel
QB Tyler Huntley
DE Dre'Mont Jones
TE Charlie Kolar
TE Isaiah Likely
C Tyler Linderbaum
OT Joseph Noteboom
LB David Ojabo
FB Patrick Ricard
P Jordan Stout
DT Brent Urban
LB Kyle Van Noy
WR Tylan Wallace
CB Ar'Darius Washington
Buffalo Bills
DE Joey Bosa
WR Brandin Cooks
WR Gabe Davis
G David Edwards
DE AJ Epenesa
LB Sam Franklin Jr.
FB Reggie Gilliam
S Damar Hamlin
DT DaQuan Jones
CB Cam Lewis
DT Phidarian Mathis
C Connor McGovern
LB Matt Milano
DE Larry Ogunjobi
DT Jordan Phillips
S Jordan Poyer
PK Matt Prater
S Darnell Savage
LB Shaq Thompson
QB Mitchell Trubisky
CB Tre'Davious White
P Mitch Wishnowsky
Carolina Panthers
LB Krys Barnes
G Brady Christensen
C Austin Corbett
G Jake Curhan
RB Rico Dowdle
CB Akayleb Evans
LB Trevis Gipson
LS JJ Jansen
P Sam Martin
CB Damarri Mathis
C Cade Mays
WR David Moore
OT Yosh Nijman
CB Robert Rochell
LB Christian Rozeboom
S Nick Scott
LB Isaiah Simmons
LB D.J. Wonnum
Chicago Bears
C Ryan Bates
DT Andrew Billings
S Jaquan Brisker
S Kevin Byard III
LS Scott Daly
WR Devin Duvernay
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
S Elijah Hicks
RB Travis Homer
LB D'Marco Jackson
CB Jaylon Jones
OT Braxton Jones
QB Case Keenum
CB Nick McCloud
S Jonathan Owens
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
LB Dominique Robinson
TE Durham Smythe
LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
DT Chris Williams
CB Nahshon Wright
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
Cincinnati Bengals
S Tycen Anderson
LB Brian Asamoah II
CB Jalen Davis
TE Noah Fant
QB Joe Flacco
DE Trey Hendrickson
DE Joseph Ossai
G Lucas Patrick
G Dalton Risner
DE Cam Sample
S Geno Stone
CB Cam Taylor-Britt
G Cordell Volson
CB Marco Wilson
Cleveland Browns
CB Tre Avery
LB Jerome Baker
G Joel Bitonio
P Corey Bojorquez
LB Devin Bush
WR DeAndre Carter
CB Martin Emerson Jr.
RB Jerome Ford
DT Shelby Harris
G Teven Jenkins
S Rayshawn Jenkins
C Ethan Pocic
OT Cam Robinson
CB D'Angelo Ross
DE Cameron Thomas
RB Trayveon Williams
Dallas Cowboys
OT Hakeem Adeniji
CB Corey Ballentine
LB Jadeveon Clowney
LB Dante Fowler Jr.
CB C.J. Goodwin
G Rob Jones
LB Kenneth Murray Jr.
WR George Pickens
LB Jack Sanborn
RB Miles Sanders
WR Jalen Tolbert
DE Payton Turner
RB Javonte Williams
LB Sam Williams
S Donovan Wilson
Denver Broncos
FB Michael Burton
RB J.K. Dobbins
QB Sam Ehlinger
DT John Franklin-Myers
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
S P.J. Locke
C Sam Mustipher
RB Adam Prentice
LB Alex Singleton
LB Justin Strnad
TE Adam Trautman
Detroit Lions
QB Kyle Allen
LB Alex Anzalone
G Kayode Awosika
C Trystan Colon
LB Zach Cunningham
DE Marcus Davenport
TE Anthony Firkser
OT Jamarco Jones
DT Roy Lopez
CB Avonte Maddox
CB Arthur Maulet
S Jalen Mills
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
WR Kalif Raymond
DT DJ Reader
CB Amik Robertson
LB Malcolm Rodriguez
LB Grant Stuard
S Daniel Thomas
S Ezekiel Turner
CB Rock Ya-Sin
TE Shane Zylstra
Green Bay Packers
WR Romeo Doubs
LB Kingsley Enagbare
TE John FitzPatrick
LB Nick Niemann
G Sean Rhyan
LB Quay Walker
OT Rasheed Walker
LB Kristian Welch
QB Malik Willis
Houston Texans
DE Denico Autry
DE Derek Barnett
WR Braxton Berrios
OT Trent Brown
TE Harrison Bryant
CB Myles Bryant
RB Nick Chubb
LB Damone Clark
DT Folorunso Fatukasi
LB Christian Harris
G Ed Ingram
DT Naquan Jones
WR Christian Kirk
RB Dare Ogunbowale
DT Sheldon Rankins
DT Tim Settle Jr.
LB E.J. Speed
S M.J. Stewart
P Tommy Townsend
Indianapolis Colts
RB Ameer Abdullah
RB Salvon Ahmed
TE Mo Alie-Cox
S Nick Cross
DE Samson Ebukam
DT Neville Gallimore
DT Eric Johnson II
LB Buddy Johnson
QB Daniel Jones
CB Chris Lammons
DE Tyquan Lewis
S George Odum
TE Drew Ogletree
DE Kwity Paye
LB Jacob Phillips
WR Alec Pierce
G Danny Pinter
LB Germaine Pratt
OT Braden Smith
S Rodney Thomas II
WR Laquon Treadwell
DE Chris Wormley
Jacksonville Jaguars
CB Montaric Brown
WR Dyami Brown
RB DeeJay Dallas
DT Matt Dickerson
RB Travis Etienne Jr.
LB Dennis Gardeck
DT Austin Johnson
LB Devin Lloyd
TE Quintin Morris
CB Greg Newsome II
LB Emmanuel Ogbah
WR Tim Patrick
DE Dawuane Smoot
S Andrew Wingard
Kansas City Chiefs
WR Hollywood Brown
S Deon Bush
LB Leo Chenal
LB Jack Cochrane
S Bryan Cook
S Mike Edwards
RB Kareem Hunt
S Nazeeh Johnson
TE Travis Kelce
QB Gardner Minshew
DT Derrick Nnadi
DE Charles Omenihu
RB Isiah Pacheco
DE Mike Pennel
RB Dameon Pierce
DE Janarius Robinson
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR Tyquan Thornton
DE Jerry Tillery
TE Robert Tonyan
CB Jaylen Watson
CB Joshua Williams
LS James Winchester
Los Angeles Chargers
WR Keenan Allen
TE Tyler Conklin
DE Da'Shawn Hand
RB Najee Harris
LS Josh Harris
OT Bobby Hart
RB Hassan Haskins
C Andre James
S Tony Jefferson
G Zion Johnson
QB Trey Lance
CB Deane Leonard
LB Khalil Mack
DT Otito Ogbonnia
LB Odafe Oweh
OT Trevor Penning
LB Denzel Perryman
LB Del'Shawn Phillips
OT Trey Pipkins III
G Jamaree Salyer
CB Benjamin St-Juste
Los Angeles Rams
WR Tutu Atwell
S Kam Curl
CB Cobie Durant
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
TE Tyler Higbee
OL D.J. Humphries
CB Derion Kendrick
CB Roger McCreary
LS Jake McQuaide
OL David Quessenberry
LB Troy Reeder
RB Ronnie Rivers
TE Nick Vannett
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
Las Vegas Raiders
S Jamal Adams
WR Alex Bachman
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
PK Daniel Carlson
S Terrell Edmunds
OT Stone Forsythe
CB Darnay Holmes
CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.
LB Malcolm Koonce
WR Tyler Lockett
RB Raheem Mostert
G Dylan Parham
QB Kenny Pickett
LB Jon Rhattigan
LB Elandon Roberts
CB Eric Stokes
TE Ian Thomas
RB Zamir White
LB Devin White
Miami Dolphins
P Jake Bailey
LB Quinton Bell
OT Larry Borom
LB K.J. Britt
G Daniel Brunskill
CB Artie Burns
OT Yodny Cajuste
CB Elijah Campbell
LS Joe Cardona
S Ashtyn Davis
CB Rasul Douglas
TE Greg Dulcich
WR Dee Eskridge
LB Willie Gay Jr.
CB A.J. Green III
G Germain Ifedi
LB Caleb Johnson
CB Jack Jones
DT Benito Jones
CB Kader Kohou
OT Kendall Lamm
RB Alexander Mattison
CB Ifeatu Melifonwu
PK Riley Patterson
G Cole Strange
TE Darren Waller
QB Zach Wilson
WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Minnesota Vikings
RB Ty Chandler
LS Andrew DePaola
RB C.J. Ham
CB Fabian Moreau
WR Jalen Nailor
OT Matt Nelson
CB Jeff Okudah
QB Brett Rypien
OT Justin Skule
CB Tavierre Thomas
QB Carson Wentz
LB Eric Wilson
QB John Wolford
P Ryan Wright
New England Patriots
LB K'Lavon Chaisson
S Jaylinn Hawkins
TE Austin Hooper
OT Vederian Lowe
OT Thayer Munford Jr.
DT Khyiris Tonga
New Orleans Saints
CB Ugo Amadi
DE Jonathan Bullard
S Terrell Burgess
C Will Clapp
CB Michael Davis
LB Demario Davis
C Luke Fortner
TE Taysom Hill
DE Cameron Jordan
TE Foster Moreau
WR Dante Pettis
G Dillon Radunz
DT John Ridgeway III
LB Chris Rumph II
TE Jack Stoll
CB Alontae Taylor
DE Jonah Williams
OT Landon Young
New York Giants
TE Daniel Bellinger
S Dane Belton
DT D.J. Davidson
DE Victor Dimukeje
OT Jermaine Eluemunor
G Joshua Ezeudu
S Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
CB Cor'Dale Flott
LB Neville Hewitt
WR Isaiah Hodgins
LS Casey Kreiter
TE Chris Manhertz
LB Micah McFadden
OT Evan Neal
DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
WR Gunner Olszewski
WR Wan'Dale Robinson
C Austin Schlottmann
OT Aaron Stinnie
G Greg Van Roten
QB Russell Wilson
New York Jets
S Tony Adams
TE Andrew Beck
CB Kris Boyd
S Andre Cisco
DE Micheal Clemons
WR Josh Reynolds
PK Nick Folk
RB Breece Hall
RB Khalil Herbert
WR Tyler Johnson
OT Max Mitchell
RB Kene Nwangwu
OT Chukwuma Okorafor
CB Isaiah Oliver
DT Khalen Saunders
G John Simpson
TE Stone Smartt
CB Ja'Sir Taylor
QB Tyrod Taylor
DT Jay Tufele
G Alijah Vera-Tucker
LB Mykal Walker
LB Quincy Williams
TE Jelani Woods
Philadelphia Eagles
S Reed Blankenship
TE Grant Calcaterra
LB Nakobe Dean
RB AJ Dillon
WR Jahan Dotson
S Marcus Epps
TE Dallas Goedert
TE Kylen Granson
QB Sam Howell
CB Adoree' Jackson
OT Fred Johnson
P Braden Mann
LB Azeez Ojulari
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
LB Jaelan Phillips
OT Matt Pryor
C Brett Toth
DE Joshua Uche
Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Calvin Austin III
S Chuck Clark
OT Jack Driscoll
S Kyle Dugger
DT Daniel Ekuale
RB Kenneth Gainwell
RB Connor Heyward
LB Cole Holcomb
S Miles Killebrew
DT Isaiahh Loudermilk
DE Dean Lowry
WR Scotty Miller
TE Donald Parham Jr.
G Andrus Peat
S Jabrill Peppers
CB James Pierre
QB Aaron Rodgers
CB Asante Samuel Jr.
G Max Scharping
G Isaac Seumalo
WR Adam Thielen
QB Skylar Thompson
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
San Francisco 49ers
G Ben Bartch
WR Kendrick Bourne
G Spencer Burford
DT Jordan Elliott
DE Clelin Ferrell
LB Luke Gifford
DT Kevin Givens
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
C Matt Hennessy
WR Jauan Jennings
LB Eric Kendricks
WR Skyy Moore
P Thomas Morstead
PK Eddy Pineiro
S Jason Pinnock
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
LB Curtis Robinson
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
WR Trent Taylor
LB Garret Wallow
LS Jon Weeks
Seattle Seahawks
S Coby Bryant
CB Josh Jobe
G Josh Jones
LB Boye Mafe
WR Rashid Shaheed
LB Chazz Surratt
RB Kenneth Walker III
CB Riq Woolen
WR Dareke Young
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Teddy Bridgewater
LB Lavonte David
CB Jamel Dean
WR Mike Evans
G Dan Feeney
DT Greg Gaines
S J.T. Gray
DE Logan Hall
OT Charlie Heck
LB Deion Jones
G Mike Jordan
TE Ko Kieft
TE Cade Otton
LB Haason Reddick
WR Sterling Shepard
CB Kindle Vildor
LB Anthony Walker Jr.
RB Rachaad White
Tennessee Titans
QB Brandon Allen
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
LB Joe Bachie
RB Julius Chestnut
LS Morgan Cox
CB Kaiir Elam
G Blake Hance
P Johnny Hekker
WR Van Jefferson
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
LB Arden Key
G Corey Levin
DT James Lynch
TE Chig Okonkwo
WR James Proche II
PK Joey Slye
OT Olisaemeka Udoh
DE Jihad Ward
G Kevin Zeitler
Washington Commanders
WR Noah Brown
WR Treylon Burks
DT Sheldon Day
QB Jeff Driskel
RB Chase Edmonds
RB Austin Ekeler
TE Zach Ertz
OT George Fant
DT Eddie Goldman
CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
DE Jalyn Holmes
CB Noah Igbinoghene
LB Drake Jackson
QB Josh Johnson
CB Jonathan Jones
QB Marcus Mariota
DE Jacob Martin
RB Jeremy McNichols
LB Von Miller
WR Chris Moore
OT Lucas Niang
G Chris Paul
WR Deebo Samuel
OT Trent Scott
LB Preston Smith
DT Shy Tuttle
LB Bobby Wagner
P Tress Way
DE Deatrich Wise Jr.
G Andrew Wylie