Holmes: Lions standing by as RB Montgomery weighs options

The future of running back David Montgomery remains uncertain in Detroit after seeing a reduced role in 2025 while playing alongside Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs in the Detroit Lions backfield.

However, Lions general manager Brad Holmes said he has recently had "healthy dialogue" with the veteran running back and his agent as Montgomery, who is under contract for two more seasons, weighs whether to push for a trade to a team that would feature him or remain in Detroit.

For now, the 28-year-old is taking his time.

"We love David. He's a great player. We'd love to have him," Holmes said during the NFL combine on Tuesday. "Kind of want to put last year in the rear view and just move forward. But obviously, a player has to want to be at a certain place as well, so those conversations are still fluid, and we'll just see how it goes."

Holmes refused to go into detail about what he discussed with Montgomery and his agent, saying he'll keep those talks "in house."

Despite playing all 17 games last season, Montgomery had his fewest rushes (158) and touches (182) in a season in his career.

David Montgomery is weighing his options this offseason. Nick Wass/AP

After averaging 14.4 rushes per game and 16.3 touches per game in his first two seasons with the Lions, Montgomery averaged 9.3 rushes per game and 10.7 touches per game last season.

Montgomery played 41% of the offensive snaps but that dropped to 33% in Weeks 11-18, per ESPN Research. He didn't have more than 10 carries in a game in any of the Lions' final 8 games.

He will turn 29 in June and Detroit could also potentially create some cap space by trading him. He's set to make $5.49 million this season -- the first of a two-year, $18.25 million extension that he signed with Detroit in October 2024.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell says he also spoke with Montgomery at the very end of the year but is also giving him space to make a decision.

Campbell hired Drew Petzing to be the new offensive coordinator and noted that he wants Montgomery back to help the Lions bounce back from a disappointing 9-8 season.

"But certainly, he knows how I feel. Drew loves him. I mean, who wouldn't? This guy, he's a heck of a back," Campbell said during the combine. "And so, we'll just, we'll see where everything's at. Certainly, there's been healthy conversations. I'm sure Brad told you guys, probably mentioned that, so all good, man. David's a pro, so we'll figure this out."