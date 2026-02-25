Source: Bears allow LB Tremaine Edmunds to seek trade

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Chicago Bears have granted linebacker Tremaine Edmunds permission to seek a trade, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Edmunds, 27, is entering the final season of the four-year, $72 million contract he signed with the Bears as a free agent in 2023. His contract carries a $13.9 million base salary for 2026 with a $1 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the league year. His cap hit is $17.9 million.

If Edmunds does not find a trade partner, he is in line to become a cap casualty. Releasing Edmunds would create $15 million in salary cap space for Chicago.

"There's a couple guys we've got to make decisions on," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said when asked about Edmunds' future on Tuesday.

"If that's trade, release, there's a lot of different options that ... or few options that we can go down to create some space. But like I said before, this is a unique situation where we've gotten our roster in a position where we have a lot of talented players, a lot of guys getting paid well, and that puts some constraints on the cap. So, we got to make some tough decisions. And, you know, like I said, when we win games, you create these relationships. There's leadership guys or guys that were captains that mean a lot to our organization. But when you're kind of put in a corner ..."

Edmunds led the Bears with 112 tackles last season to go along with nine passes defended, four interceptions, one sack, and a fumble recovery despite missing four games with a groin injury. He also tallied 13 tackles in Chicago's two playoff games.

A first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, Edmunds has posted at least 102 tackles in each of his eight NFL seasons.

The news that the Bears are allowing Edmunds to find a trade was first reported by The Chicago Tribune.