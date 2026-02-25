Titans cut starting C Lloyd Cushenberry, safety Xavier Woods

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Tennessee Titans released starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III and starting safety Xavier Woods on Wednesday.

Cushenberry was released with a failed physical designation.

A seventh-year veteran, Cushenberry played in 23 games for the Titans over the past two seasons. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $50 million deal he signed with the Titans in 2024 after spending the first four years of his career with the Denver Broncos. The deal made him one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL.

Cushenberry was limited to eight games in 2024 after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 9. Before the injury, Cushenberry allowed one sack and had an 89% pass block win rate that season, according to Tru Media. After starting last season's training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Cushenberry was activated in August and played 15 games.

Woods signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Titans last March after previous stops with the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers. He started 11 games before his 2025 season was cut short because of a hamstring injury. Woods posted 39 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions last year.

Tennessee will turn to second-year safety Kevin Winston Jr. to start alongside veteran Amani Hooker at safety this season.