Walker? Etienne? Love? Chiefs mulling options at running back

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- For weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs have used the same word when it comes to what they desire most to improve their running attack. The same word has been voiced by coach Andy Reid, former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and even Eric Bieniemy, who was hired last month as the new offensive coordinator.

Brett Veach, the Chiefs' general manager, repeated the word Tuesday early into his first news conference since the offseason began: explosive.

"Certainly, we want to get more explosive in the running game," Veach said. "We've invested in that interior [of the offensive line] with [right guard] Trey Smith and [center] Creed Humphrey, two of the best in the league. We thought [left guard] Kingsley [Suamataia] made a big step. Those are three talented interior players."

All the Chiefs need to finish their goal is a new starting running back.

Following a disappointing 6-11 campaign in 2025, one of the Chiefs' top priorities this spring is to upgrade the position. Reid and Veach should have plenty of options, too. The top candidates appear to be Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks), Travis Etienne Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Tyler Allgeier (Atlanta Falcons).

Just days into the combine, the Chiefs -- and the rest of the league -- learned that New York Jets running back Breece Hall is not expected to reach free agency. Jets general manager Darren Mougey shared Tuesday that they intend to retain Hall either through a new contract or with the franchise or transition tag.

Ahead of the league's trade deadline in November, the Chiefs were close to acquiring Hall. But the deal between the Chiefs and Jets was never made. The Jets wanted a 2026 third-round pick. A source with knowledge of the negotiations said the Chiefs declined in part because they felt they could attract Hall to Kansas City if he was available in free agency.

Another change on the horizon could be a new scheme. Veach alluded Tuesday to the possibility that the team's running game could experience several alterations.

Last season, the Chiefs led the league in run-pass option plays. The results were poor. The Chiefs failed to create explosive gains at a historic rate. Isiah Pacheco, who was in the final year of his rookie contract, didn't have a single rushing attempt in which he gained 20 or more yards. Fellow running back Kareem Hunt had one.

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love could be a fit for the Chiefs if he's around at pick No. 9. Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

One of Bieniemy's top objectives is getting proper production from whoever receives handoffs. Bieniemy spent last season with the Chicago Bears as their running backs coach under head coach Ben Johnson, who implemented one of the league's most varied rushing schemes. Reid and Bieniemy have already gone through ideas to revamp the Chiefs' run-blocking scheme.

"The guy is a phenomenal coach," Johnson said Tuesday of Bieniemy. "I was just blown away from the impact he had -- not only in that position room, which [D'Andre] Swift had probably the best year of his career and a seventh-rounder, [Kyle] Monangai, had a hell of a year himself -- not just [in] that room but the entire offense. He brings a demanding presence. Those are big shoes to fill."

A reason why Veach referenced Smith, Humphrey and Suamataia is because he believes the trio are all above-average run blockers. Leaning into utilizing their skills could lead to the Chiefs running more plays from under center, plays that can later set up play-action passes.

"We've talked about it, and Coach has done an amazing job with his staff cranking on that scheme eval, being more explosive in the running game and taking advantage of those interior three to kind of impose your will on an opposing team's defense," Veach said. "The running game takes a lot of pressure off everybody. If we can be more explosive, and more effective in the running game, it'll take a lot of pressure off of [quarterback Patrick Mahomes], especially coming back early in the season [from] the injury."

A more balanced version of the Chiefs offense will likely be needed next season in part because of Mahomes' health. The two-time MVP has spent the past two months rehabbing after he had surgery to repair the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, the most significant injury in his nine-year career. The need for explosiveness from a running back, though, was evident last season in the number of light boxes Kansas City faced, which also made executing their run-pass option plays more difficult; opposing linebackers often dropped into coverage without the fear of surrendering a long run.

A top draft running back prospect who could thrive behind the Chiefs' offensive line, and against those light boxes, is Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love. When Love rushed against six or fewer defenders, he averaged 9.1 yards, the most in the nation. Love's dynamic ability is why ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had the Chiefs selecting him with the ninth pick in his most recent mock draft.

"They don't want to be picking ninth," Kiper said earlier this month on ESPN's "NFL Draft Daily Show."

He added: "They want to be picking 32, right? You've got the great Patrick Mahomes and now you've got that missing link, that running back's spot. You put [Love] out in the slot. This is more than a running back. This is a guy [similar to] Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), who was graded very high [prior to the 2023 draft]."

If the Chiefs are unable to acquire Love, their next best option in the draft could be Love's Notre Dame teammate, Jadarian Price, who is projected as a second- or third-round pick.

No matter what move the Chiefs make, Veach said he understands the team's decision will likely be the franchise's biggest investment at the position since the 2020 draft, when the team selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of LSU in the first round.

"Everyone is motivated, even the coaching staff, too," Veach said of this offseason. "The last few years, we haven't had a chance to really get with them much before the combine. Right after that [season finale] Vegas game, those guys were all in and it was exciting and energetic, in a way.

"The last few years, we were kinda just, like, in a maintenance stage. Now we're trying to rebuild this thing again. I think for a GM and a personnel staff, that's exciting."