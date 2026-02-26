Sources: Jets trade Jermaine Johnson to Titans for T'Vondre Sweat

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, Damien Woody and Stephen A. Smith call out Jets coach Aaron Glenn for claiming to have "playcalling superpowers." (2:46)

The New York Jets are trading pass rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The trade cannot be processed until the start of the new league year in March.

Johnson, 27, is the third former first-round draft pick traded away by the Jets in the last four months.

New York also dealt star cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys at last year's trade deadline.

The trade will reunite Johnson with former Jets coach Robert Saleh, who is entering his first season as the Titans head coach.

Johnson, the 26th overall selection in the 2022 draft, is playing the 2026 season on his fifth-year rookie option and is scheduled to become a free agent in 2027. A Pro Bowler in 2023, he has 13 sacks in 47 career games with the Jets.

Sweat, 24, was a second-round pick of the Titans in 2024. The 6-foot-4, 366-pound Sweat was Tennessee's top interior 3run stopper last season and finished with 34 tackles and two sacks.