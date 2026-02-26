Former Vols CB McCoy (ACL) says he'll have 'no lmits' at pro day

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy said he is fully healed from a knee injury that cost him the entire 2025 season and expects to perform a full slate of on-field drills at his upcoming pro day.

McCoy, speaking Thursday at the NFL combine, expressed confidence that he is completely recovered, saying "I can do everything. No limits."

McCoy, who sustained a torn ACL in January 2025 while training after the conclusion of the previous season, underwent medical exams at the combine but won't perform on-field drills yet. He said he preferred to wait until the Tennessee pro day in order to give himself additional preparation time.

Regarding his decision to enter the draft, McCoy said it was a clear-cut choice despite his injury, his remaining eligibility and the prospect of NIL income. McCoy is expected to be one of the first defensive backs selected.

"I just feel like when you're ready, you're ready," he said. "I felt ready to come out and talked with my family, my agent, my coaches. They're all on the same boat as me and agree with everything I was seeing."

McCoy began his career at Oregon State in 2023, transferring to Tennessee in 2024. In his one season with the Volunteers, he became a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist, a first-team All-SEC selection and a second-team Associated Press All-American.

"I got back to training and I just felt like myself again," he said. "I mean, I made a big impact the year that I played and I was ready."

McCoy said he did entertain returning to the lineup for Tennessee last season. He was cleared to practice, he said, and considered the idea of a comeback. But he ultimately decided against it.

"I got cleared," he said. "I was doing everything, practicing, everything. I just didn't feel ready yet."

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper lists McCoy as the No. 13 player on his big board.