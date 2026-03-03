2026 NFL free agency: Ranking the top 100 players available

Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency unofficially opens at noon ET on March 9 with the negotiation window (when players can agree to terms), and it officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 11 (when players can actually be signed). At the end of January, we ranked the NFL's top 50 free agents available this offseason. Now that the franchise tag deadline is behind us, we're expanding our list to the top 100 free agents.

My ranking factors in age, positional value, expected future production, scheme versatility and buzz around the league. This list only includes unrestricted free agents and a few players who are expected to released at the start of the new NFL league year on March 11 (i.e. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray).

Who is the top player in the class? How do the quarterbacks stack up? And which positions run deepest? Let's dive in and look at the best available players from 1 to 100. (And I will update this list periodically over the next few days before we hit the negotiating window.)

Jump to the top-ranked:

QB | RB | WR | TE

OL | DL | LB | DB

1. Trey Hendrickson, Edge

2025 team: Cincinnati Bengals | Age entering 2026 season: 31

What he brings: Hendrickson is a relentless defender off the edge, with a deep toolbox of counters and a knack for making plays late in the down. In seven games last season, he had four sacks. His 17.5 sacks and 65 pressures in 2024 were league highs. Hendrickson would immediately upgrade just about any team's defensive line.

2. Tyler Linderbaum, C

2025 team: Baltimore Ravens | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Linderbaum has a tone-setting mentality on the interior of the front, using elite foot speed and body control to match pass rushers or climb to the second level in the run game. His pass block win rate of 97.2% tied for second among 31 qualifying centers last season.

3. Jaelan Phillips, Edge

2025 teams: Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: With his long 6-foot-5 frame, Phillips can play as both an edge setter and pocket disrupter. After being traded to the Eagles on Nov. 3, he had two sacks and 27 pressures in coordinator Vic Fangio's system, flashing improved range to the ball. Over his five-year career, Phillips has accounted for 28 sacks and 150 pressures.

4. Alec Pierce, WR

2025 team: Indianapolis Colts | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: A vertical stretch target at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds, Pierce averaged a league-best 21.3 yards per catch in 2025. He also topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark and brought in six touchdowns. Pierce has the straight-line speed to lift the safeties, creating open coverage voids underneath for other targets. With more volume and an increased role, he has the skills to produce as a multilevel route runner.

play 1:00 Schefter: Anthony Richardson granted permission to seek trade Adam Schefter joins "SportsCenter" and breaks the news that the Indianapolis Colts have given Anthony Richardson permission to seek a trade.

5. Rasheed Walker, OT

2025 team: Green Bay Packers | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Walker's pass block win rate of 93.8% ranked 11th among 68 qualifying offensive tackles. His technique could still improve and he lacks a strong anchor, but he has the footwork and mobility to match the speed of edge rushers. At a premium position, Walker will see heavy interest in free agency.

6. Odafe Oweh, Edge

2025 teams: Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: An explosive pass rusher who gets off the ball in a hurry, Oweh can also flatten his path to maneuver around offensive tackles. After getting traded from the Ravens on Oct. 7, Oweh had 7.5 sacks and 27 pressures in Los Angeles. Plus, he recorded three sacks in the team's wild-card loss to the Patriots.

7. Braden Smith, OT

2025 team: Indianapolis Colts | Age entering 2026 season: 30

What he brings: He is a big-bodied drive blocker at 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, easily matching power in pass protection. Injuries have been a concern, as Smith has missed 17 games over his past three seasons. He started 13 games at right tackle for the Colts in 2025, and his pass block win rate jumped 7% from 2024.

2025 team: Denver Broncos | Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: Franklin-Myers lacks the lateral speed and bend to turn pressures into a bunch of sacks from edge alignments. But he's an active inside rusher who can play as a defensive tackle or 5-technique with his 6-foot-4, 288-pound frame. He had 7.5 sacks and 23 pressures last season.

9. Alontae Taylor, CB

2025 team: New Orleans Saints | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Taylor's versatility and urgent play style show up on tape. He has the speed to cover receivers on the perimeter, but he can also play a disruptive role in the slot. In four seasons with the Saints, Taylor has 4 interceptions, 40 pass breakups and 7 sacks.

10. Quay Walker, LB

2025 team: Green Bay Packers | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Walker's explosive traits create playmaking upside; he can cover ground as a run-and-hit defender. Plus, he diagnosed the run game at a quicker rate in 2025, averaging 4.9 tackles on designed rushes per game (11th highest). Overall, Walker had 2.5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 4 pass breakups.

11. Riq Woolen, CB

2025 team: Seattle Seahawks | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Woolen has 12 interceptions and 36 pass breakups so far in his four-year career. A lack of consistent eye discipline has prevented him from reaching his ceiling in coverage, but he has the physical traits and speed at 6-foot-4 to help a defense majoring in man coverage and two-deep zone.

12. Mike Evans, WR

2025 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Age entering 2026 season: 33

What he brings: Injuries limited Evans to eight games last season, but he had topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 11 straight seasons entering 2025. He's a classic boundary receiver, with 6-foot-5 size and great ball skills. Evans can still get loose in the red zone and produce as a No. 2 option.

play 0:46 Riddick: Mike Evans will be in high demand Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland react to Mike Evans playing in 2026 and being set to be a free agent.

13. Jaylen Watson, CB

2025 team: Kansas City Chiefs | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Watson isn't a high-end playmaker, but he has the length to challenge in press and the route awareness to play top-down on the ball in zone schemes. He has three career interceptions and 23 pass breakups.

14. Malik Willis, QB

2025 team: Green Bay Packers | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: With his dual-threat traits and positive signs of development in Green Bay, Willis is one of the top quarterbacks in free agency. In four appearances (one start) last season, Willis completed 85.7% of his throws, rushed for 123 yards and scored four touchdowns. He'll be signed to start somewhere this March.

15. Kenneth Walker III, RB

2025 team: Seattle Seahawks | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: Walker is a decisive runner who can press the edges with speed, find cutback lanes in zone schemes and provide big-play ability. His 33 rushes of 10 or more yards were the sixth most in the regular season, and he can be targeted on screens or swing routes out of the backfield. He has had at least 25 receptions in all four of his NFL seasons.

16. Devin Lloyd, LB

2025 team: Jacksonville Jaguars | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Lloyd's on-the-ball production increases his value heading into free agency. He had five interceptions in 2025, returning one for a touchdown. He's a solid starter who has flashed high-level ability in the NFL.

17. Kyler Murray, QB

2025 team: Arizona Cardinals | Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: Murray, who played in only five games last season due to a foot injury, is expected to be released by the Cardinals at the start of the league year. When healthy, Murray has the talent to produce in a system that maximizes his dual-threat ability, and he should draw strong interest as a free agent. In seven seasons with Arizona, he threw for 121 touchdowns and rushed for 3,193 yards.

18. Isaiah Likely, TE

2025 team: Baltimore Ravens | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Likely's alignment versatility gives offensive playcallers more flexibility, and he has the catch-and-run traits to produce on high-percentage throws. He should be viewed as a "move" tight end who can get favorable matchups in the passing game. He had 27 catches for 301 yards and a touchdown in 2025, which was down from his six scores in 2024.

19. Romeo Doubs, WR

2025 team: Green Bay Packers | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Doubs has the route-running traits and foot quickness to uncover, and he is more than willing to work the middle of the field on in-breaking concepts. While the Packers missed Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft over parts of the season, Doubs averaged 13.2 yards per reception and caught five of his six touchdowns on red zone targets. In short, he's a reliable pass catcher.

20. Khalil Mack, Edge

2025 team: Los Angeles Chargers | Age entering 2026 season: 35

What he brings: An elbow injury forced Mack to miss five games early in the season, yet he finished with 5.5 sacks and 28 pressures. He will need to be used more as a situational rusher at this stage of his career, but he is still a powerful defender who can create impact plays off the edge.

2025 team: Jacksonville Jaguars | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Etienne looked more explosive in 2025, slashing through creases of daylight as a runner. His 26 rushes of 10 or more yards were tied for the 12th most in the NFL, and he's more than capable as a receiver out of the backfield (36 catches in 2025). He had 116 total yards and a touchdown in Jacksonville's wild-card loss to Buffalo.

22. Bryan Cook, S

2025 team: Kansas City Chiefs | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: A rangy safety with top-down speed, Cook fits in both split-field and single-high schemes. The 2022 second-round pick is the highest-ranked player at his position on this list. He had six pass breakups in 2025, playing 82.6% of Kansas City's defensive snaps.

23. Rashid Shaheed, WR

2025 team: Seattle Seahawks | Age entering 2026 season: 28

What he brings: Shaheed can stretch defenses vertically, plus he can turn screens or underneath throws into chunk plays. He also provides an upgrade on special teams, making the Pro Bowl last season as a fearless kickoff returner with open-field speed. Shaheed has had 29 receptions of 20 or more yards in his four-year career.

2025 team: New England Patriots | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Chaisson plays with an extra gear off the edge, using his vertical burst to get around offensive tackles. And he has the short-area speed to close on quarterbacks off stunts or inside loops. The former first-rounder had a career-best 7.5 sacks and 32 pressures in 2025, plus he added three more sacks in the playoffs.

25. Jauan Jennings, WR

2025 team: San Francisco 49ers | Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: At 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, Jennings is a consistent route runner who plays through contact and makes himself available to the quarterback on in-breaking targets. He caught 55 passes last season for an injury-riddled 49ers unit, scoring nine touchdowns. Jennings was even better in 2024, when he ranked 12th in ESPN's receiver scores and had 975 receiving yards.

Could Kenneth Walker III, Trey Hendrickson, Jauan Jennings and Malik Willis get big contracts this offseason? Illustration by ESPN

26. Boye Mafe, Edge

2025 team: Seattle Seahawks | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Mafe has a quick first step, which allows him to attack the edges of offensive tackles. His effort level and pursuit from the backside also lead to second-reaction sacks. Mafe can still refine his pass-rushing plan, but the traits are there to produce in a system that schemes favorable matchups out of multiple fronts. Mafe had two sacks and 33 pressures last season.

27. Isaac Seumalo, G

2025 team: Pittsburgh Steelers | Age entering 2026 season: 32

What he brings: The 10-year veteran has the foot quickness to redirect defenders and the body control to wrestle back against power rushers. Seumalo's 97.3% pass rush win rate ranked second among 65 qualifying guards last season, and his 76.9% run block win rate checked in at fourth.

28. Reed Blankenship, S

2025 team: Philadelphia Eagles | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Blankenship can spin to the post, but he's at his best in split-field alignments, matching the seams and playing top-down on the ball. With nine interceptions over his four years with the Eagles, Blankenship makes plays from depth, plus he is a solid alley defender versus the run game.

29. Zion Johnson, G

2025 team: Los Angeles Chargers | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: A young and durable interior blocker with movement traits, Johnson fits in both zone and gap run schemes. He is just entering his prime playing years, with a 90.7% pass block win rate over his four-year career.

30. Greg Newsome II, CB

2025 teams: Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Newsome has only four career interceptions, but he has created on-ball production with 33 pass breakups over five seasons. He has the tools to match in man coverage, but he's at his best in zone schemes that allow him to play with backfield vision. Newsome was traded to the Jaguars from the Browns on Oct. 8.

31. Connor McGovern, C

2025 team: Buffalo Bills | Age entering 2026 season: 28

What he brings: A steady pass blocker in the middle of the front, McGovern has the mobility to climb and play in space versus linebackers. He had a 97.2% pass block win rate in 2025, which was tied for second among 31 qualifying centers.

32. David Edwards, G

2025 team: Buffalo Bills | Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: Edwards played option quarterback and basketball in high school, and you can see the light feet to redirect in pass protection and effectively climb to the second level in his game. He has played his best football as a pro over the past couple of seasons, and his 95% pass block win rate in 2025 ranked 12th among 65 qualifying guards.

33. Nahshon Wright, CB

2025 team: Chicago Bears | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: A long, linear cornerback at 6-foot-4, 199 pounds, Wright had a career-best five interceptions in 2025. He took one back for a touchdown and also broke up seven passes. Though Wright lacks high-end recovery speed, his length, play instincts and production will increase his value for a defense that needs help in man coverage and Cover 2.

34. Joey Bosa, Edge

2025 team: Buffalo Bills | Age entering 2026 season: 31

What he brings: Bosa has played in at least 14 games over the past two seasons after injuries limited him to a total of 13 games from 2022 to 2023. Averaging 36.3 snaps per game for the Bills, he had 5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 42 pressures. Bosa should be viewed as a situational rusher who can still win with speed-to-power. His effort level also leads to production late in the play.

35. Chig Okonkwo, TE

2025 team: Tennessee Titans | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: At 6-foot-3, 238 pounds, Okonkwo can be schemed as a motion/movement player in the passing game. In addition to running seam and corner routes, Okonkwo gets loose on screens, crossers and unders. He caught 56 passes for 560 yards and two touchdowns last season, with 61.8% of his total receiving production coming after the catch. Elusive in space, he is a matchup piece for the right playcaller.

2025 team: New York Giants | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: A 5-foot-8, 185-pound slot receiver with the short-area speed to uncover, Robinson displayed more vertical ability last season for the Giants. He produced a career-best 14 receptions of 20 or more yards for New York, which was without Malik Nabers for much of the season. With at least 92 receptions in each of his past two seasons, Robinson is a volume target who can work multiple levels between the numbers.

37. Kam Curl, S

2025 team: Los Angeles Rams | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: A durable defender who has played in at least 16 games over his past three seasons, Curl can limit vertical throws in the deep areas of the field. He's also a strong tackler in the run front, finishing with a career-high 122 tackles last season (along with two interceptions and two sacks).

38. Joel Bitonio, G

2025 team: Cleveland Browns | Age entering 2026 season: 34

What he brings: The 12-year pro has started 178 NFL games. He's a savvy technician who had a 96.4% pass block win rate in 2025 (third best among 65 qualifying guards), while allowing only two sacks. If Bitonio opts to return for a 13th season, he would provide both consistent play and a veteran voice to any offensive line room.

39. Cade Mays, C

2025 team: Carolina Panthers | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Mays has some athletic limitations, but his 6-foot-6 length and power put him in a position to win in pass protection. And he can displace defenders in the run game. Mays had a 94.3% pass block win rate in 2025, which ranked 20th out of 31 qualifying centers.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

40. Jaquan Brisker, S

2025 team: Chicago Bears | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: A downhill safety who creates disruption near the line of scrimmage, Brisker played in all 17 games last season after missing 12 in 2024 with a concussion. He's an alley filler who can blitz, plus he can play over the top in the deep half. In four seasons with the Bears, Brisker has had four interceptions, seven sacks and 14 pass breakups.

41. Leo Chenal, LB

2025 team: Kansas City Chiefs | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: Chenal brings some versatility to any game plan as a defender who can play off-the-ball, insert into the front or even line up as a stand-up defensive tackle. Chenal is good at tracking the ball in the run game from the second level. In four seasons, he has recorded 193 total tackles, seven sacks and 28 pressures.

42. Rico Dowdle, RB

2025 team: Carolina Panthers | Age entering 2026 season: 28

What he brings: Dowdle rushed for 1,076 yards this past season, and he had 26 carries of 10 or more yards. An explosive runner, he can work the edges or get vertical with the ball in zone schemes. And he gets up to top speed quickly. Dowdle also had 39 receptions for the Panthers in 2025, tying a career high.

43. Coby Bryant, S

2025 team: Seattle Seahawks | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: An interchangeable safety with the vision to get a jump on the ball from depth, Bryant had four interceptions in 2025. A good fit as a deep half defender in a zone scheme, Bryant can also spin down to patrol the edges as a cutoff defender. There's some urgency to his game. Bryant has 7 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 5 passes broken up over his past two seasons.

44. Nakobe Dean, LB

2025 team: Philadelphia Eagles | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: Dean bounced back from a knee injury in the 2024 playoffs to produce 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 55 total tackles in 10 games in 2025. He's the best blitzing linebacker in the league, arriving angry versus running backs in pass protection. And he has the pursuit speed to track the ball on the edges.

45. Kenneth Gainwell, RB

2025 team: Pittsburgh Steelers | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: A change-of-pace runner, Gainwell caught a career-high 73 passes last season and was vital on third downs for Pittsburgh. He produces on backfield releases and can even draw positive matchups when flexed from the formation. Gainwell would fit a backfield rotation that caters to his dual-threat traits.

46. Alex Anzalone, LB

2025 team: Detroit Lions | Age entering 2026 season: 31

What he brings: A nine-year veteran, Anzalone is quick to key the run game and can be schemed a blitzer. In coverage, Anzalone has the lateral quickness and eye discipline to match running backs in the pass game. He had 2.5 sacks and eight pass breakups in Detroit last season.

47. Aaron Rodgers, QB

2025 team: Pittsburgh Steelers | Age entering 2026 season: 42

What he brings: Rodgers displayed more mobility last season when working the edges of the pocket, while throwing for 24 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He ranked 16th in completion percentage (65.7%) and 23rd in QBR (44.4). With his quick release and high-end coverage recognition, he can still be a capable starter in the NFL.

play 2:21 Why the Vikings are the best fit for Aaron Rodgers The "Get Up" crew agrees the Vikings are the top fit for Aaron Rodgers heading into his 22nd year in the NFL.

48. Kwity Paye, Edge

2025 team: Indianapolis Colts | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Paye had four sacks and 27 pressures last season after producing at least eight sacks in both 2023 and 2024. With his speed off the ball and laterally, he can be schemed off stunts while he continues to develop a more versatile rush plan.

49. Kevin Byard III, S

2025 team: Chicago Bears | Age entering 2026 season: 28

What he brings: Byard's seven interceptions led the league in 2025. A top-level communicator with the route awareness to make plays on the ball, Byard also showed more range over the top last season. Since he can play both safety spots, he would be a fit for teams that need a proven veteran in the secondary.

50. Jamel Dean, CB

2025 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Age entering 2026 season: 28

What he brings: Dean's three interceptions in 2025 were a career high, and he had 40 pass breakups over seven seasons with the Bucs. He would fit best in a zone coverage/pressure defense that allows him to clue in to the quarterback and tackle on the perimeter.

51. Kirk Cousins, QB

2025 team: Atlanta Falcons | Age entering 2026 season: 38

What he brings: Expected to be cut, Cousins played in 10 games last season -- including eight starts -- while Michael Penix Jr. dealt with injuries. Cousins threw for 1,721 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions; his QBR of 47.6 would have ranked 22nd if he qualified. With limited mobility, he grades out as a lower-tier starter in a play-action system that would cater to his field vision and timing.

52. Jalen Thompson, S

2025 team: Arizona Cardinals | Age entering 2026 season: 28

What he brings: Thompson has a really good feel for route concepts when playing over the top or lying in the weeds as an underneath zone defender. Plus, he can match and carry versus vertical releases from receivers. He's also an aggressive downhill run defender. In seven seasons with the Cardinals, Thompson had nine interceptions and 24 pass breakups.

53. Montaric Brown, CB

2025 team: Jacksonville Jaguars | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: An instinctive corner who can create ball disruption and match up underneath, Brown had two interceptions and 10 pass breakups last season. A lack of top-end speed impacts his ability to stay connected with receivers consistently downfield, but Brown has the eyes and short-area juice to produce in a more zone-heavy system.

54. Deebo Samuel, WR

2025 team: Washington Commanders | Age entering 2026 season: 30

What he brings: Samuel caught 72 passes and scored five touchdowns in his one season with the Commanders, with 63.7% of his receiving totals coming after the catch. A power strider, he would benefit from a system that allows him to get loose on catch-and-run targets.

play 1:33 Why Dan Quinn is such a big fan of Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Dan Quinn tells Rich Eisen a healthy Jayden Daniels can elevate the Commanders and establish himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL next season.

55. Ed Ingram, G

2025 team: Houston Texans | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Ingram has a smaller frame for the position (6-foot-3, 307 pounds), but he has shown positive signs of development on tape. He had a pass block win rate of 91.1% in 2025, and he can protect his edges and move in space as a run blocker.

56. Nick Cross, S

2025 team: Indianapolis Colts | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: An explosive, linear safety who can create chaos as a run-and-hit defender, Cross has the versatility to play at multiple levels of the field in the right system. In four seasons with the Colts, he had five interceptions, 3.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

57. Jalen Nailor, WR

2025 team: Minnesota Vikings | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Nailor is more than willing to work the middle of the field, and he has the foot quickness to separate on out-breaking routes. With the ability to line up inside or outside, he has proved himself as a solid No. 3 option. He averaged 15.3 yards per catch and scored three touchdowns in 2025.

58. Bradley Chubb, Edge

2025 team: Miami Dolphins | Age entering 2026 season: 30

What he brings: After missing the entire 2024 season with a knee injury, Chubb played in all 17 games for Miami in 2025. He finished with a team-high 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 35 pressures. He's a quality edge rusher who can slot in for a contender.

59. Travis Kelce, TE

2025 team: Kansas City Chiefs | Age entering 2026 season: 36

What he brings: Kelce caught 76 passes last season, his lowest total since 2015, and his play speed has noticeably declined. However, he can still use his elite coverage awareness to find open grass or uncover as an outlet for the quarterback. If Kelce continues to play, a return to Kansas City seems likely.

2025 teams: Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens | Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: Jones, who was traded from Tennessee to Baltimore midseason, had seven sacks and 45 pressures in 2025. The veteran can be displaced in the running game, but he brings inside/outside alignment flexibility and the first-step quickness to disrupt the pocket.

61. Dallas Goedert, TE

2025 team: Philadelphia Eagles | Age entering 2026 season: 31

What he brings: Goedert is a multi-level target who can also produce on manufactured touches in the low red zone. He set career highs in touchdowns (11, tied for second most in the NFL) and receptions this past season (60 passes) in just 15 games.

2025 team: New York Jets | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Vera-Tucker missed the entire 2025 season with a torn triceps, and he has played only 43 games over his five-year career due to injuries. A team could take a shot on him, however, given his first-round traits, play strength and mobility on the interior.

2025 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: Hall played most of his snaps last season at defensive tackle for the Bucs, but he can also be featured as a 4-3 defensive end. With a long, 6-foot-6, 283-pound frame, he has the physical profile and traits to play on the edges. In four seasons, he had 10 sacks and 42 pressures.

64. Cam Robinson, OT

2025 team: Cleveland Browns | Age entering 2026 season: 30

What he brings: Robinson has all of the desired tools at his position. He's 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, with the ability to engulf pass rushers and the foot speed to redirect during a play. Plus, his 92.1% pass block win rate in 2025 was a career best. However, technical lapses have prevented him from playing at a much more consistent rate.

65. Chris Paul, G

2025 team: Washington Commanders | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Paul has the strength and movement skills to fit in multiple run schemes, playing at left guard throughout his four-year career. In 2025, he allowed only two sacks and ranked eighth among 65 qualifying guards in pass block win rate (95.4%).

66. Devin Bush, LB

2025 team: Cleveland Browns | Age entering 2026 season: 28

What he brings: Bush made some splash plays in Cleveland this past season. He returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns, and added two forced fumbles and two sacks. A run-and-hit defender with range at the second level, Bush also had a career-best 125 total tackles.

2025 team: New York Giants | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: A long and lean corner (6-foot-1, 175 pounds), Flott lacks big-time ball production with three career interceptions. But he has the recovery speed to create disruption at the catch point. In 14 starts last season, Flott had one interception and seven pass breakups.

68. David Njoku, TE

2025 team: Cleveland Browns | Age entering 2026 season: 30

What he brings: With his frame and physical tools, Njoku is a seam stretcher who can create isolation matchups in the low red zone. However, he missed 11 games in the past two seasons because of injuries. In 12 games this past season, he caught 33 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

69. Kaden Ellis, LB

2025 team: Atlanta Falcons | Age entering 2026 season: 31

What he brings: With 20.5 career sacks, Ellis should be viewed as a versatile off-ball linebacker who can insert into the front and pressure. Ellis totaled 10 tackles for loss last season, adding one interception and five passes defensed. He would fit in a defensive system that leans on schemed fronts and gets him matchups versus running backs in pass protection.

70. Eric Stokes, CB

2025 team: Las Vegas Raiders | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: A lack of playmaking numbers (one career interception) moves Stokes down in the rankings, but he has the long speed and downhill quicks to play as a denial defender in coverage. At 6-foot-1, has the length to play press-man coverage or stay on top of routes as an outside-third zone defender.

play 1:10 Are the Cowboys the best fit for Maxx Crosby? Peter Schrager and Jason McCourty discuss the impact Maxx Crosby could make if he were to join the Cowboys.

71. Cade Otton, TE

2025 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: At 6-foot-5, 247 pounds, Otton is a big target on middle-of-the-field throws with the foot speed to uncover. He can also be targeted at the third level on seams and corners. Otton caught 59 passes in each of the past two seasons, combining for five touchdowns.

72. AJ Epenesa, Edge

2025 team: Buffalo Bills | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Epenesa is a long, powerful mover who can set the edge of the front with his 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame. He can also create disruptive plays, recording 24.5 sacks and four interceptions in six NFL seasons.

73. Demario Davis, LB

2025 team: New Orleans Saints | Age entering 2026 season: 37

What he brings: Still one of the top run defenders in the league, Davis' ability to quickly diagnose plays puts him in a position to make stops. He averaged 8.4 tackles per game last season, but his limited production in coverage and age keep him lower on this list.

74. Wyatt Teller, G

2025 team: Cleveland Browns | Age entering 2026 season: 31

What he brings: A steady technician with the play demeanor necessary to win on the interior, Teller has started more than 100 games in the league. His career pass rush win rate sits at 92.6%.

75. Cobie Durant, CB

2025 team: Los Angeles Rams | Age entering 2026 season: 28

What he brings: With his smaller frame (5-foot-11, 185 pounds), big wide receivers can create matchup advantages versus Durant on the perimeter. However, he can run and play inside. In 2025, Durant had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

76. Marcus Mariota, QB

2025 team: Washington Commanders | Age entering 2026 season: 32

What he brings: In eight starts last season, Mariota threw for 1,695 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Plus, he ranked 13th out of all QBs in total rushing yards (297). With the dual-threat element he brings to the field, Mariota grades out as a high-level No. 2.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

77. Arnold Ebiketie, Edge

2025 team: Atlanta Falcons | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: A linear pass rusher with a long frame, Ebiketie had 16.5 sacks and 89 pressures over four seasons with the Falcons. The former second-round pick fits as a 3-4 outside linebacker who can also be a part of sub-package rotation on the edges.

78. Josh Jobe, CB

2025 team: Seattle Seahawks | Age entering 2026 season: 28

What he brings: A long, physical corner who can succeed in press coverage, Jobe had 10 pass breakups in 2025. While his tight lower half can limit his ability to stay connected in man coverage, he has the transition speed to produce as an instinctive zone defender.

79. Joseph Ossai, Edge

2025 team: Cincinnati Bengals | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: With length and speed at 6-foot-4, 263 pounds, Ossai would be a fit for teams looking to add some versatility to their sub-package rush front. He can play on the edge or bump inside to gain matchups. Ossai had five sacks in 2025, with a career-high 35 pressures. And he's still in his prime playing years.

80. Charlie Kolar, TE

2025 team: Baltimore Ravens | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Kolar caught only 10 passes (two for touchdowns) in 2025 as the Ravens' third tight end option behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. But with another team, he could be the No. 1 option with pass-catching upside. A technically sound blocker out of in-line alignments, Kolar had a run block win rate of 75.5%.

81. Rachaad White, RB

2025 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: With his dual-threat ability, White can produce as a receiver while being featured in the running game. Last season in Tampa, White had 40 receptions and 790 total yards. He would fit in a split-backfield approach, adding value on passing downs.

82. Jermaine Eluemunor, OT

2025 team: New York Giants | Age entering 2026 season: 31

What he brings: Eluemunor started 16 games at right tackle in 2025, with the mass and anchor to take on power rushers. But we expect Eluemunor, who had a below-average 88.8% pass block win rate, to be graded as a lower-tier starter in free agency.

83. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge

2025 team: Green Bay Packers | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: A durable defender, Enagbare lacks high-end explosive movement ability and range as a rusher. But he can win with power and technique, making plays in tight quarters. In four seasons with the Packers, Enagbare had 11.5 sacks and 59 pressures.

84. Kevin Zeitler, G

2025 team: Tennessee Titans | Age entering 2026 season: 36

What he brings: The veteran has a physical inside presence, using his power to displace defensive tackles and movement ability to pull on gap schemes. Zeitler uses his strong base in protection, but his pass block win rate dropped to 92.4% this past season in Tennessee (lowest since 2020).

85. Sheldon Rankins, DT

2025 team: Houston Texans | Age entering 2026 season: 32

What he brings: With his first-step quickness and body control, Rankins can still create backfield disruption on the interior of a front. The former first-round pick has had 33.5 sacks over his 10-year career.

86. Jaylinn Hawkins, S

2025 team: New England Patriots | Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: Hawkins had a career-best four interceptions this past season. He has the range to play from depth or drive downhill versus the run. Hawkins can also play both safety spots, which gives coordinators more flexibility in disguising coverages and rotations.

87. Dylan Parham, G

2025 team: Las Vegas Raiders | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Parham will need the right scheme (likely a wide zone system) to play his best football, but he has the skills to mirror in pass protection. In 2025, his 95.2% pass block win rate ranked ninth among 65 qualifying guards.

88. Hollywood Brown, WR

2025 team: Kansas City Chiefs | Age entering 2026 season: 29

What he brings: In 16 games this past season, Brown caught 49 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns. He still has the third-level speed to attack split-field safeties, plus he can separate from coverage on crossers and unders. Brown missed the majority of the 2024 season because of a sternoclavicular injury.

89. Quincy Williams, LB

2025 team: New York Jets | Age entering 2026 season: 30

What he brings: Williams can make splash plays with his perimeter range as a tackler and ability to add pressure from second-level or mugged alignments. He averaged 6.3 tackles per game last season, while adding 3.5 sacks and five pass breakups.

2025 team: Detroit Lions | Age entering 2026 season: 31

What he brings: Muhammad had 11 sacks and 41 pressures last season. He could fit as a designated pass rusher for teams looking to boost their sub packages.

91. Spencer Burford, G

2025 team: San Francisco 49ers | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: At 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, Burford's length and physical tools create upside for him in this guard market. Plus, he has shown that he can play at either guard spot. Burford registered a pass block win rate of 92.8% in nine starts last season.

92. David Onyemata, DT

2025 team: Atlanta Falcons | Age entering 2026 season: 33

What he brings: Onyemata's pass rush production has declined over the past two seasons (four total sacks, 27 pressures), but he can still help a team in its run front. His 39.2% run stop win rate last season ranked 11th among all defensive linemen.

play 2:55 Kevin Stefanski's mindset as Falcons' new head coach Kevin Stefanski joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and breaks down his mindset going into his first season as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

93. Daniel Faalele, G

2025 team: Baltimore Ravens | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: With his massive frame (6-foot-8, 370 pounds) and power at the point of attack, Faalele would fit best in a gap run scheme. He's a durable lineman who recorded a 93% pass block win rate as a starter over his past two seasons.

94. Tyler Biadasz, C

2025 team: Washington Commanders | Age entering 2026 season: 28

What he brings: Biadasz will be released by the Commanders at the start of the league year. While he didn't play his best football in 2025, he should be viewed as a durable, lower-tier starter in the league. In six NFL seasons, Biadasz has a 93.8% pass block win rate.

95. Andre Cisco, S

2025 team: New York Jets | Age entering 2026 season: 26

What he brings: A pectoral tear limited Cisco to eight games this past season. He has the range and ball skills that should draw some interest, with eight interceptions and 15 pass breakups over five pro seasons.

96. Javon Hargrave, DT

2025 team: Minnesota Vikings | Age entering 2026 season: 33

What he brings: With the Vikings expected to release Hargrave, the veteran defensive tackle just makes our list because of his ability to rush from the interior. He has 49 career sacks, including 3.5 this past season. Hargrave also had 18 pass rush wins in 2025, which tied for 23rd at his position.

97. Bobby Wagner, LB

2025 team: Washington Commanders | Age entering 2026 season: 36

What he brings: Wagner's 9.5 tackles per game ranked sixth overall in 2025, showing he can still key quickly and rack up run stops. He does have limitations in coverage at this stage of his career, but he would add a veteran voice and early-down production to any NFL defense.

98. Braxton Jones, OT

2025 team: Chicago Bears | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Jones was benched in Week 4 of the 2025 season and eventually put on IR with a knee injury. He has the mobility to match speed off the edges, but he struggles to handle power down his middle. As a left tackle, Jones will have interest from teams on a short-term deal. He has a 90.2% pass block win rate over his four-year career.

99. Trevon Diggs, CB

2025 teams: Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers | Age entering 2026 season: 27

What he brings: Diggs has played in just 22 games over the past three seasons, and he was released by the Cowboys and Packers this past season. However, teams could see Diggs as reclamation project with his playmaking eyes in the secondary. He has had 20 career interceptions, including a league high of 11 in 2021.

2025 team: Green Bay Packers | Age entering 2026 season: 25

What he brings: Rhyan grades out as an average starter with positional flexibility. He had 11 starts last season at both the center and guard spots, with a pass block win rate of 91.8%.