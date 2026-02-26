Colts grant QB Anthony Richardson OK to seek trade, agent says

Stephen Holder explains why Anthony Richardson's time with the Colts could be coming to an end this offseason. (0:53)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts have given quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. permission to seek a trade, agent Deiric Jackson told ESPN on Thursday.

Richardson has battled numerous injuries and was beaten out by veteran Daniel Jones in a preseason quarterback battle last season. Now, with Jones slated to be re-signed and to continue as the starter, Richardson faces an uncertain path forward.

The ability to explore a trade gives him the potential of finding a new start after three seasons in Indianapolis. The fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft has started 15 games for the Colts, throwing 11 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Richardson is still just 23, having been drafted when he was 20. He sustained a scary eye injury last season during a pregame warmup incident, breaking his orbital bone. But recent consultations with doctors indicate his vision has been restored, the source said.

Richardson has one season remaining on his rookie contract assuming his fifth-year option is not exercised.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.